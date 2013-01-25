Morgan Drexen Celebrates Graduation Day

Fourteen Employees Complete University-Based Paralegal Training Program sponsored by the legal support services company

Striving for excellence in their field, 14 employees of Morgan Drexen Integrated Systems (http://morgandrexen.com) completed a rigorous Legal Certification Course operated by the Center for Legal Studies. The employees' new graduate status will allow them to assist attorneys supported by Morgan Drexen with complex legal documents and other critical law office functions. Morgan Drexen covered the enrollment costs for all of the employees.

“It's worth every penny,” says Walter Ledda, CEO of Morgan Drexen. “We specialize in helping small law firms operate more efficiently. As such, it is imperative that our employees stay current on the wide range of tasks and demanding challenges involved in running a successful law practice.”

The Legal Secretary Certificate Course, administered by the University of California at Monterey Bay, covers a broad spectrum of skills required of today's law office professionals. The seven-week course curriculum included:



Preparing legal documents including letters, pleadings, motions and discovery documents

Law office ethics

Defining and applying important legal terminology

Defining the elements of law office management

Background on the origins and history of the American legal system

“The most important things I learned was organizational skills, becoming familiar with legal documents, terminology, basic legal procedure, law office protocol, and of course teamwork,” said Rudy Gomez, a Client Coordinator for Morgan Drexen. “I spent long nights studying and reading but when it was finished what a relief! I have satisfaction knowing what I learned will enhance my work performance to better assist attorneys and law firm clients.”

Other graduates include Robert Sheffield, Marie Huemmer, Cynthia Gonzalez, Angelica Zavala, Elizabeth Arredondo, Deanna Bush, Anthony Garcia, Landy Garcia, Kelly Gentry, Frank Giron, Gloria Ibarra, Nathan Alfaro and Pablo Tziboy.

The graduates were honored at a special dinner at Maggiano's Restaurant in Costa Mesa. Jeffrey Katz, General Counsel for Morgan Drexen, says the new graduates are a commodity for the company.

“An educated employee is Morgan Drexen's most valuable asset,” says Katz. “Investing in our employees through continued education on a regular and consistent basis gives our business the edge, and our employees a sense of confidence and ownership.”

Morgan Drexen provides integrated software systems and paralegal services to attorneys across the United States. Founded in 2007, the company serves as a complete back-office support system for small and medium-sized law firms.

For more information on working for Morgan Drexen, access the job page at http://morgandrexen.com/morgan-drexen/about/job-opportunities/

