Mazelmoments To Release New Reports On The Latest in Weddings, Bar & Bat Mitzvah Party Planning for 2013

Mazelmoments announced today that they will be releasing ground-breaking wedding and party planning reports covering the latest trends in Weddings, Bar Mitzvah and Bat Mitzvah celebrations. The New York City-based party planners will soon add, "2013 Wedding Trends Report", which focuses on Jewish Weddings, and "2013 Bar & Bat Mitzvah Trends Report," to their award-winning website.

The forthcoming reports will be professionally designed e-books complete with dazzling images from vendors as well as detailed information covering every aspect of planning a Jewish Wedding or a Bar Mitzvah or Bat Mitzvah celebration. The e-books will add to the rich content already found on the Mazelmoments website, an indispensible resource for planning Jewish inspired events.

Mazelmoments 2013 Jewish Wedding and Bar & Bat Mitzvah Trends Reports are set to be released in early February, but visitors to the Mazelmoments website can receive the reports free of charge by signing up for their newsletter on the website.

"We felt that it would be very helpful for our readers to have a single resource to see all of the latest trends in décor, catering and event planning. These new reports will provide them with information and images on everything from colors and themes to invitations, Judaica, kosher catering options and entertainment," said Mazelmoments CEO Cigall Goldman. She continued noting, "We hope to inspire our visitors with our new e-books. From the very first page to the last, we believe that these reports will help couples and families create an event that showcases the unique personality and style that they want to bring to their special day."

The introduction to the 2013 Wedding Trends Report sets the tone for the details that follow and is sure to spark the interest of anyone planning an upcoming wedding. "More Personal. Meaningful. Fun! These are the words to describe weddings in 2013, including Jewish weddings. Couples are taking more risks, making bold choices and being truly creative." The report then details in full-color, image rich content on every main topic related to wedding planning. From wedding colors and décor, themes and styles to trends in wedding chuppah design, invitations, ketubah, catering, entertainment, wedding cake and desserts, the Mazelmoments 2013 Wedding Trends E-book is a must-have wedding planning resource for Jewish brides, Jewish and interfaith couples, and all wedding enthusiasts.

The 2013 Bat Mitzvah and Bar Mitzvah Trends Report is also an in invaluable resource for planning these memorable celebrations. B'nai mitzvah celebrations today are influenced by the latest wedding trends. Families are thinking outside of the box to showcase the interests and personality of the bat or bar mitzvah child. According to Ms. Goldman, “The ‘New Generation” bar & bat mitzvah teen is all about trying new things and expressing themselves with creativity and elegance.” The report contains information and recommended vendors to assist you with every main aspect of planning a Bat Mitzvah or Bar Mitzvah, including the latest trends in centerpieces, dj and interactive entertainment, invitations, yarmulke and tallit designs, cakes, and memorable favors.

"Both the Wedding Trends Report and the Bar & Bat Mitzvah Trends report will be very visual, eye-catching e-books with amazing images and expert tips submitted by many qualified vendors that are members of Mazelmoments.com," commented Ms. Goldman.

About Mazelmoments: Mazelmoments is a New York-based website to help couples and families plan their wedding, bar mitzvah, bat mitzvah, bris or baby naming, or any Jewish event. The company currently serves the NY, NJ and CT tri-state area. Their mission is to make it simple and fun to find the perfect venues and vendors, including photographers, florists, caterers, invitations, entertainment, and cakes, as well as planning tools and resources to create an inspiring and memorable party event. They also aid the Jewish community by providing a centralized resource for gathering essential information about synagogues of all denominations. Their goals are to save their visitors time, provide them with useful information, quality reviews, and to make the process enjoyable while helping them add meaning and inspiration to their event.

For more information about Mazelmoments and to receive a copy of their 2013 Wedding Trends and Bar & Bat Mitzvah Trends E-Book visit their website at mazelmoments.com or call 646-669-9723.

