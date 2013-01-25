Minimize Screen Time in 2013 With a Family Getaway to Broken Bow Cabins

With childhood obesity on the rise, many American families are looking for a way to live healthier. Taking a family vacation to Broken Bow Cabins that centers on outdoor activities is a great way to start.

The National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute reports that excessive screen time is an ever-growing problem for American children and teenagers. Children from ages 8 to 18 spend approximately 7.5 hours using entertainment media, including television, computers, and video games. With so much time spent on these forms of entertainment, its little wonder that the same children report only 25 minutes spent on reading per day. However, the institute also reports that this imbalance is easy to correct. In households where parents implemented some type of limitations, children report an overall average screen time that is three hours lower than their counterparts who have no set rules.

One technique that child development specialists recommend is making a clean break from the current way of life. By sitting down and explaining to children that there will be new rules going forward, with an increased focus on being active as a family, the child can better grasp and embrace the coming change. Another great way to do this is to take the family on a weekend retreat that focuses on time spent together being active, instead of watching TV or movies together. This provides the whole family with a set moment that a new and healthier way of life begins.

Broken Bow Cabins, located only a few hours from Dallas or Oklahoma City, offers a beautiful retreat, perfect for those who want to re-connect with their family in a peaceful, natural setting. Though the cabins include modern conveniences like satellite radio, flat screen televisions and DVD players, there are also many outdoor activities available to enrich family time. Through the getaways website, brokenbowlakecabins.com, future guests can plan a schedule of activities, leaving little time for TV or video games.

Nestled in the beautiful forests surrounding Ouachita and Kiamichi mountains, guests can take advantage of the nearby lake as well as the mountains to get the whole family involved in some healthy fun. In addition to hiking and swimming, guests at Broken Bow lake cabins can also enjoy horseback riding, fishing, kayaking, canoeing, paddle boating, tennis and miniature golf.

Broken Bow Lake Cabins can be booked online by visiting brokenbowlakecabins.com. Available in various sizes, the cabins can sleep up to nine people comfortably.

About Broken Bow Lake Cabins

Broken Bow Cabins are located 9 miles north of Broken Bow, Oklahoma, surrounded by pine trees and wildlife. Nearby, Broken Bow Lake averages close to 100,000 acre-feet of incredibly clear water surrounded by mountains and forests. The cabins offer the latest modern conveniences indoors with the peaceful and serene forest right outside.

