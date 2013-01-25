Top Echelon Poll: Over 40% of Recruiters Plan to Update Their Firm's Website

According to a recent poll conducted by Top Echelon Network, an elite network of highly specialized search firms, over 40% of recruiters indicated that they plan to update their firm's website at some point in 2013.

In this rapidly evolving age of technology, websites have become extremely important for all businesses, but what about recruiting and staffing firms?

What kind of an emphasis do firm owners put on their websites? Specifically, how often do they make changes or upgrades?

According to a recent poll conducted by Top Echelon Network, an elite network of highly specialized search firms, over 40% of recruiters indicated that they plan to update their firm's website at some point in 2013.

As part of that poll, Top Echelon Network asked the following question: “Do you plan to re-design or update your firm's website in 2013?”

Over a quarter of recruiters (25.8%) indicated that they plan to make changes to their firm's site “early in the year.” In addition, 6.5% stated that they plan to make changes “about the middle of the year.”

Another 11.3% of poll participants are also planning to re-design or update their firm's website, but not until “later in the year.”

As might be expected, a full 50% of poll participants stated, “No, I'm not updating my firm's site.” Finally, 6.5% of recruiters chose “My firm doesn't have a website” as their answer.

Hiring Hook, a product of Top Echelon, provides website solutions for recruiting and staffing firms. According to Hiring Hook website consultant Mike McRae, recruiting and staffing firm owners are becoming more Web-savvy and recognizing the need to update their firm's site on a regular basis to maximize the value that the Internet provides.

“A recruiting or staffing firm's website has the potential to contribute immensely to that firm's bottom line,” said McRae. “However, the site has to brand the firm in the correct fashion. If visitors see that it's outdated or difficult to navigate, they'll leave and they'll have a negative opinion of the site—and the firm—when they do.”

With Hiring Hook, firm owners can post jobs to their firm's website and also have the option of posting them to LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter to attract qualified candidates.

Top Echelon was founded in 1988 in Canton, Ohio.

