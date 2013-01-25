Student assistance leader ACI Specialty Benefits launches HealthyU™ college blog, a brand-new component of its groundbreaking SOAR student assistance program. With popular posts like “App-ly Yourself: Top Ten Smartphone Apps for College Students” and “School After Service: A Catalyst for Veteran Reintegration,” the HealthyU™ college blog is an excellent resource for the nontraditional student, online scholar, night school parent, veteran returning to school, and first-time college freshman.

ACI Specialty Benefits launches HealthyU™ college blog, a brand-new component of its groundbreaking SOAR student assistance program. With popular posts like “App-ly Yourself: Top Ten Smartphone Apps for College Students” and “School After Service: A Catalyst for Veteran Reintegration,” the HealthyU™ college blog is an excellent resource for the nontraditional student, online scholar, night school parent, veteran returning to school, and first-time college freshman.

“From saving a student in crisis to helping a hard-working mom find a free resource for diapers, ACI's clinical team and student specialists are on the front lines every day helping college students overcome personal challenges, stay motivated in school, and ultimately reach graduation,” shares Dr. Ann Clark, longtime professor and ACI Specialty Benefits Founder and CEO. “I am excited that the HealthyU™ college blog brings ACI's proven expertise, insight and best practices to college students across the country and around the world.”

Written by ACI's in-the-field student ambassador Harry Chang and in-house ACI clinical experts, HealthyU™ provides fresh and timely features to help students facing a wide range of personal or academic issues. Recent studies show that the top reasons for students not finishing their degrees focus on anxiety about expenses, time management and ability to complete coursework. ACI's HealthyU™ college blog is a go-to resource to address these persistence and retention challenges, and help students reach their full potential in and out of the classroom.

"It's important to take into account everything that college students have to face, from worrying about how we're going to pay for school to procrastinating the night before a big test," says Harry Chang, currently a second-year English major attending Cal Poly San Luis Obispo. "As students, we tend to think that our struggles are unique, but the HealthyU™ college blog is the perfect forum to share concerns, feel supported, and discuss real issues."

ACI's HealthyU™ college blog was created as part of ACI's SOAR student assistance program. SOAR: Student Outreach, Assistance, Resources provides students with 24/7 access to clinicians, life coaches, financial experts and work/life specialists to help students solve life problems and stay in school. SOAR is known for robust, interactive online tools and web resources to provide students with 24/7 access to services.

Connect with ACI on Twitter @ACISpecBenefits, ACI's Facebook page, LinkedIn, Pinterest, ACI TV on YouTube, Google+ and visit and subscribe to the HealthyU blog.

About ACI Specialty Benefits

ACI Specialty Benefits, celebrating 30 years of innovation, ranks in the nation's Top-Ten providers of employee assistance programs, corporate wellness, student assistance, concierge, and work/life services to corporations worldwide. With a 95% client retention rate and over five million covered lives, ACI has provided personalized, high-touch service for 30 years. ACI remains a privately-owned specialty benefits corporation, headquartered in San Diego. For more information, call (800) 932-0034 or visit http://www.acispecialtybenefits.com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10355375.htm