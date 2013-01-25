Modern Group Opens New "Sandy Relief" Branch in Brick, NJ

Modern Group has opened a new branch in the NJ Shore area hardest hit by Superstorm Sandy.

Modern Group, one of the nation's leading distributors of fork lifts, construction equipment, warehouse equipment and power systems, announced it has opened a new branch in Brick, NJ focused to help those in need from the recent superstorm Sandy. The new branch is located at 96 Mantoloking Road in Brick, NJ and the phone number at the new branch is 732-484-8491.

“The needs of our customers and the communities we serve in Monmouth & Ocean Counties are paramount,” said Paul Farrell, Modern Group President. “We were committed to responding day one with our service and power business and wanted to have a branch in the middle of the hardest hit areas to serve the communities in greatest need.”

In late 2012 the Modern Group in concert with its partners at Bandit, Generac, Hyster and Terex, had also spearheaded a relief effort, “Sock it to Sandy”, providing new socks, hats and gloves to the Salvation Army in New Jersey for distribution to those in need. “The Modern Group has helped to make children, moms and dads, extended families and homeless folk a little warmer, a little drier and a lot more loved,” said Major Betzann Carroll, Salvation Army.

Modern Group is one of the nation's leading equipment distributors provides sales, leasing, short term rental, service, parts, training and financing solutions through its forklifts, power systems, construction, and warehouse products businesses. Modern is a 100% employee-owned ESOP with more than 320 owners serving Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, and Delaware. For more information visit http://www.moderngroup.com



