ASTER ELLIOTT, CNC a Nationwide Provider of Detoxification and Cleanse products, launches online Affiliate Program to promote and encourage healthy living

An affiliate program is a great way to offer website and business owners an additional way to profit.

Aster Elliott, CNC, announced this week the debut of their affiliate program, which allows online companies and blogs to earn revenue by directing consumers to products they are interested in on asterelliott.com. In turn, the new affiliate program enables Aster Elliott to broaden and reach an audience that can benefit from her variety of cleanse programs.

“An affiliate program is a great way to make extra money for a website or blogger” said owner and founder, Aster Elliott. "We are very excited, and are looking forward to developing business relationships with like-minded people".

The Affiliate program offers participants commission on every sale. If the participant refers a friend, the referrer receives an additional percentage of the new affiliate's monthly commission. Once a company or individual becomes an Aster Elliott affiliate, access will be provided to links and banners to help generate activity on their own website. Payments are once per month, for the previous month and there is no cap on the earnings. Keeping track of clicks and commissions is easy through Third party tracking with real time reporting.

For companies or individuals interested in earning considerable revenue right away, visit

Aster Elliott Affiliate Program

About Aster Elliott,CNC.

Aster Amelia Elliott has worked in the health and wellness industry extensively for over 15 years and has used nutrition as part of her holistic approach. As a natural health practitioner; certified nutritional consultant, herbalist and clinical aromatherapist, Aster has helped many people achieve their goals. Elliott is the author of the book "Raising children Well with Aromatherapy", a board certified Nutritional Consultant with the American Naturopathic Medical Association, Certified Holistic Health Practitioner with the American Association of Drug-less Practitioners, and a member of the American Association of Nutritional Consultants.

Aster Elliott, CNC, founded in 1998 and headquartered in Los Angeles, CA provides many products and services in the Detoxification / Cleansing Wellness sector.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10355302.htm