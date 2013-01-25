Continuing with its success in the art world after the launch of last year's widely acclaimed “Skull Style - Skulls in Contemporary Art and Design” – the new publishing house FARAMEH under The Curated Collection imprint releases the illustrated art book “FOR WHICH IT STANDS: Americana in Contemporary Art”.

What do Mickey Mouse, Coca Cola, McDonald's golden arches and the stars and stripes all have in common? They are all stamped with an illustrious, invisible but totally obvious seal that proclaims, "Made in America."

FOR WHICH IT STANDS, edited by Carla Sakamoto, presents a collection of cutting-edge contemporary artists showcasing a wide spectrum of their artistic vision using traditional American icons, alternately glorifying or questioning the perils and pleasures that signify this storied land of freedom and destiny.

The ‘American-ness' of spirit, whether celebratory or critical, is represented through the sometimes hilariously abstract appropriation of symbols of American worship such as the almighty dollar, the tenets of the Constitution, movie stars, superheroes, baseball and fast food icons, among others. These images and others like them have become stand-ins for the country itself, recognizable to people all over the world. With bright colors and radical designs, they symbolize the United States, a place heralded for its wealth of opportunities and the rich creativity that can only thrive in the land of the free.

Featuring a bold cover design, courtesy of the acclaimed artist Tom Friedman, the participating artists divided in three chapters include some of the most world-renowned names in contemporary art:

CAPITALISM CHAPTER - Ai Weiwei, Andrew Masullo, D*Face, James Neil Hollingsworth, Jerry Meyer, John Miller, Jonathan Stein, Josephine Meckseper, Karmelo Bermejo, Kevin Berlin, Li Lihong, Maximilian Wiedemann, Otto Lange, Paul Rousso, Lourival Cuquinha, Rubem Robierb, Tom Friedman, William Braemer, Youngnam Cho, Zevs, Dan Tague, Tom Sachs, Tony Cox, Karl Lagasse, Pakpoom Silaphan, Scott Campbell, Penny.

EQUALITY CHAPTER - Alison Jackson, Barbara Kruger, Glenn Ligon, Jeremy Deller, Jim Shaw, Liu Bolin, Maurizio Cattelan, Olaf Breuning, Peter Tunney, Polly Apfelbaum, Rod Penner, William Immer, Slinkachu, Jeremy Dean, David Hammons, John Outterbridge.

FREEDOM CHAPTER - Aleksandra Mir, Cameron Gray, Dave Cole, David Mach, Eder Santos, Erika Keck, Francois Robert, Greg Gossel, Gregory Berben, Jay Kelly, Joseph Havel, Juan Capistran, Leo Villareal, Lisa Anne Auerbach, Otto Lange, Robert Longo, Rosemarie Trockel, Shepard Fairey, Steve McQueen, Tobias Rehberger, and Vik Muniz.

FARAMEH MEDIA is a New York-based publishing house specializing in highly curated art and design publications. Spearheaded by founder Patrice Farameh, an expert in luxury and lifestyle book production, Farameh Media conceives, designs, produces and publishes books with a team of imaginative and forward-thinking talent that can translate any lifestyle concept or brand into a wide range of mediums. The company also recently launched “SECRET SOCIETY: Modern Speakeasy Style and Design” and is recognized for its limited edition art books that are sought after by international collectors.

CARLA SAKAMOTO is an art and design book editor and writer based in New York City. Having begun her career in magazine publishing at The Condé Nast Publications, she then received her Master's degree in Modern Art History at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago, and has since been a book editor for leading illustrated book publishing houses such as Rizzoli International Publications, Assouline Publishing, and Acanthus Press for over a decade. In addition, she currently writes art criticism for Artwrit.com and has also written on art, architecture, design, fashion, food, and lifestyle topics for Surface, Blackbook, and Bon Appétit magazines.

