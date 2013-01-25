Confluent Translations to Exhibit at Cambridge Healthtech Institute's SCOPE Summit 2013

Confluent Translations is excited to exhibit at the conference being held February 5-7, 2013. This is Cambridge Healthtech Institute's Fourth Annual Summit for Clinical Ops Executives, taking place in Miami, Florida.

The program brings together eight conferences under the SCOPE umbrella, which creates an opportunity for idea sharing and cross pollination amongst clinical operations professionals from different groups. The shared exhibit floor allows the community to discuss ideas and learn about services and products. Each conference remains autonomous and goes deeply into its own set of issues with its expert faculty and feature best practice case studies and interactive discussions relevant to clinical operations experts as well as those new to the field. Confluent is attending to help with any international questions regarding clinical operations.

Nancy Cardone, Confluent's business development manager, will be sharing translation expertise at our exhibitor booth as well as attending several of the conferences. SCOPE features a comprehensive and interactive program that provides clinical research best practices based on real-life examples. “Education and networking are the two main reasons why I am attending,” stated Cardone. “The real-life examples are invaluable and a wonderful way to show best practices at work and I am looking forward to the interactive program.”

Confluent Translations, LLC is an ISO 9001:2008 woman owned professional language translation services firm located in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Specializing in life science industries, Confluent handles medical device instructions, patents, CRO materials, educational and research material, as well as software, e-learning courses and web sites. Currently celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, they also hold GSA contract # GS-10F-0098Y. For more information about Confluent, visit http://www.confluenttranslations.com.

Cambridge Healthtech Institute (CHI) is the preeminent life science network for leading researchers and business experts from top pharmaceutical, biotech and academic organizations. CHI's portfolio of products includes Cambridge Healthtech Institute Conferences, Insight Pharma Reports, Cambridge Marketing Consultants, Barnett Educational Services, Cambridge Meeting Planners and Cambridge Healthtech's Media Group. Founded in 1992, Cambridge Healthtech Institute strives to develop quality information sources that provide valuable new insights and competing points of view while offering balanced coverage of the latest developments. Visit http://www.healthtech.com for more information.

