The Bob Pike Group Adds More Certificate Weeks to 2013 Workshop Schedule

The Bob Pike Group offers more opportunities to enhance job performance and stay competitive with Train-the-Trainer Certificate Weeks.

People in the training industry are still searching out ways to set themselves above the rest through additional higher education, specializing in specific areas and getting additional training certifications. The popular certificate weeks that The Bob Pike Group introduced in 2012 are back for 2013. Four weeks have been added to the workshop schedule.

"Getting a certificate is a fairly fast way and inexpensive way to show your commitment to training excellence," said Scott Enebo, The Bob Pike Group training consultant. "It's a chance to 'kick it up a notch.'" However, Enebo warns that all certifications are not equal. Many are just an additional piece of paper with no real weight behind it.

"A lot of certifications don't require participants to show any kind of knowledge gained from the course. There's no accountability beyond a person's attendance," Enebo said. "With our certificates, we make sure that you understand what we've been modeling and what you've been experiencing in the classroom. We also have an online assessment after to ensure you were fully present, paying attention and participating."

In March, BPG will be offering Delivery Week, a one-week certificate that is focused on delivery. The five days consists of two courses and one-on-one time with the BPG instructor. Train-the-Trainer Boot Camp and Capture the Content will be offered together at a discount of over $1000 on regular prices.

"Usually with our certificates, those pursuing these have to wait awhile before the next relevant course is offered. With Delivery Week, you can focus on it, get it all done at once, and connect with the instructor while the learning is fresh," Enebo said.

Delivery week focuses on components of blended learning and how to achieve 90% retention, cut presentation time by 50% and increase transfer by 75%. The fourth day of the week provides the learners with practical tools to boost participation, understanding, retention and application. The last day is a half-day of consulting and workshop time for learners to hone their projects and have the instructor answer any lingering questions. "One-on-one time with the training consultant helps lock learning in. Participants can even take some of their projects and have the BPG instructor help them implement the tools they learned. This half-day is perhaps the most valuable of the whole week as it ties everything together, helps learners create action plans and really apply the learning to their specific jobs."

BPG also offers certificates for Design and Facilitation Training. We are accredited by IACET and can offer continuing education credits.

