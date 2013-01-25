Dotcomweavers Equips a New Jersey Elder Care Financial Planning Company with Innovative, Cutting Edge Tools and Applications

New Jersey Web Design and Development Company Revamps and Re-launches Website for BLS Eldercare Financial Solutions.

New Jersey web design and development experts, Dotcomweavers, outfit BLS Eldercare Financial Solutions with innovative, cutting-edge tools and applications rarely seen on any other elder care services website. New Jersey based BLS Eldercare Financial Solutions is a company that specializes in helping families in unique financial situations make better decisions regarding elder care. They recently partnered with Dotcomweavers for the redesign and re-launch of their website, and as a result received a resource packed website that stands out as an authority in the elder care financial planning space.

One of the flagship features implemented on the new website is the Careculator web application tool, which was programmed by Dotcomweavers using a unique algorithm. Careculator is a powerful web based tool that individuals with elderly parents can utilize in planning for their care. The application helps in revealing and organizing the parents' assets and resources. The tool can analyze inputted data to determine what resources that are available, where the resources are located, net cash flow, how money is being spent and most importantly how long before money runs out. Using a preconfigured algorithm, Careculator then outputs the answers to these questions in a consolidated view with informative and easy to understand interactive charts and graphs

The Careculator tool is also able to aid in projecting costs of care and living costs for a variety of different scenarios for an elderly parent. It can help calculate the amount of home care that is affordable. In addition the tool can also factor in unforeseen circumstances into the calculations; for instance, what would happen if assets were lost or needed to be sold or if insurance or VA benefits were to run out.

The other new features implemented on the new site by Dotcomweavers include the capability for BLS Eldercare to sell its book "Crack the VA: Discover Hidden Benefits for Your Parents" directly from the website. Visitors on the site are able to easily purchase the book either in hardcopy or electronic format. Furthermore, they are also now able purchase a variety of consulting packages from the elder care financial experts at BLS Eldercare. An online shopping cart was also made available for bundled purchases and transactions. Appointment-Plus, an online appointment scheduling software for businesses was also built into the website. As a result, customers can immediately schedule the time for their consultation right after they make the purchase.

The website now also features a blog section and a discussion forum area that provides visitors with fresh new content, keeping them updated on the newest and latest information related to veteran's pension and benefits, widow's pension, the costs of long term care, Medicaid planning and much more. The discussion forum also allows visitors who may be in similar financial situations to interact with each other, in addition to receiving expert advice from the team at BLS Eldercare Financial Solutions.

About BLS Eldercare Financial Solutions

BLS Eldercare Financial Solutions specializes in affordable elder care financial planning through educating clients about the options that are available. Trustworthy, ethical and honest, they aim to help their clients find the means to pay for the care and setting of their choice. The elder care financial planning professionals at BLS Eldercare are dedicated and passionate about finding the best solution for each client's situation

About Dotcomweavers

Dotcomweavers Inc. is a Paramus, New Jersey-based web development company that focuses on advancements in Internet technology to provide attentive service and solutions for cutting-edge businesses in New Jersey and New York: web development, website design, e-commerce and internet marketing (SEO). Visit http://www.dotcomweavers.com or call (888) 315-6518 for more information about New Jersey website design and web development services provided by Dotcomweavers.

