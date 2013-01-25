Six Murchison & Cumming Attorneys Recognized as 2013 Super Lawyers

Six Murchison & Cumming attorneys earned the distinction of having been chosen by their peers as 2013 Southern California Super Lawyers®.

Murchison & Cumming, LLP is pleased to announce that six of its attorneys have earned the distinction of having been chosen by their peers as 2013 Southern California Super Lawyers®. The annual listing, based on peer evaluations, was recently released by Thomson Reuters and will be published in Super Lawyers magazines and in leading city and regional magazines across the country.

The Murchison & Cumming attorneys selected for the 2013 list are:

Jean M. Lawler, Managing Partner of the firm, Past Chair of the Insurance Law practice group and Co-Chair of the International Law practice group. This marks Ms. Lawler's eighth consecutive year on the list. A specialist in insurance law, she is listed in Martindale-Hubbell's Bar Register of Preeminent Women Lawyers. Ms. Lawler is a Past President of the Federation of Defense & Corporate Counsel (FDCC) and has served as a Director on the Boards of the Defense Research Institute, Lawyers for Civil Justice and the Association of Southern California Defense Counsel (ASCDC). She presently serves as Secretary-Treasurer of the FDCC Foundation; she is a member of the College of Coverage & Extra Contractual Coverage Counsel.

Friedrich W. Seitz, the firm's former Managing Partner, Chair of the firm's Wildland Fire Litigation practice group, and Co-Chair of its Business Litigation, Product Liability/Utilities and International Law practice groups. This is his tenth consecutive Super Lawyer mention. A respected trial lawyer and member of the Los Angeles Chapter of the American Board of Trial Advocates, Diplomat rank, Mr. Seitz is also a member of the IADC and FDCC and is a former Chair of the FDCC Product Liability Substantive Law Section.

Michael B. Lawler, Co-Chair of the firm's Employment Law practice group. A Past President of the Association of Southern California Defense Counsel, this marks the ninth consecutive year that he has been named to the list. Mr. Lawler, a respected trial lawyer, has been recognized as one of the “Best Lawyers in America” and a “Leading Employment Lawyer in California.” He has served on the national board of the American Board of Trial Advocates, is a member of its Los Angeles Chapter and a member of the FDCC and IADC.

Dan L. Longo, Partner-In-Charge of the firm's Orange County office and Co-Chair of the Health Law and Professional Liability practice groups. A veteran trial lawyer, Mr. Longo was a contributing writer for Aspatore Books' Inside the Minds series on “Elder Law Health Care Client Strategies.” This is his second consecutive Super Lawyers mention. Mr. Longo is a member of the IADC, the ASCDC, and the Defense Research Institute, and serves as Chair of USLAW Network's Professional Liability practice group.

Guy R. Gruppie, Chair of the firm's Vertical Transportation practice group, Co-Chair of the Emerging Risks & Specialty Tort Litigation practice group and immediate Past Chair of the General Liability & Casualty practice group. This is Mr. Gruppie's fifth consecutive year as a Southern California Super Lawyer. He is a member of the Los Angeles Chapter of the American Board of Trial Advocates and the FDCC, having served as Co-Chair of the FDCC Trial Tactics Substantive Law Section from 2004-2008. Mr. Gruppie has served as an adjunct professor at Southwestern Law School, teaching California Civil Procedure.

James P. Collins, Jr., eight-time Super Lawyer and respected Orange County trial lawyer, handling professional liability defense, employment law, defense of first party insurance claims and business litigation. Mr. Collins is a Past President of the Association of Southern California Defense Counsel and was a Founding Partner of the former firm of Cotkin & Collins. He is a member of the American Board of Trial Advocates and the FDCC.

