The Boston Eye Group Implants First Intraocular Pressure Transducer for Glaucoma Monitoring

The Boston Eye Group announced today it has implanted the first device allowing remote intraocular pressure monitoring in patients with Glaucoma. Glaucoma is the second most common cause of blindness in the United States.

Glaucoma is characterized by slow, painless loss of vision due to optic nerve damage mostly related to an elevated eye pressure. Until now, doctors have relied on in-office methods to measure the eye pressure.This requires a visit to the doctor's office every few weeks to few months. A new surgically implanted device may for the first time allow home monitoring of eye pressure.Once inside the eye, it relays measurements to a remote-held reader wirelessly.

Following years of animal research, Samir Melki MD PhD of Harvard Medical School and the Boston Eye Group implanted the device for the first time in a patient with Glaucoma during cataract surgery. “This may be a game-changer when it comes to glaucoma management” said Dr. Melki. “ It should allow us to understand the disease through a tremendous ability to collect pressure data”

The wireless intraocular pressure transducerwas developed by Implandata GmbH (Hannover, Germany). It integrates pressure sensors, temperature sensor, identification encoder, analog-to-digital encoder, and telemetry unit into a single microelectromechanical system-application specific integrated circuit (MEMS-ASIC). This digital ultra-miniature system employs complementary metal oxide semiconductor (CMOS) technology for its electronic components. The electronic components are either biocompatible or inert. The ASIC is attached to a circular microcoil antenna made of gold and both of these components are hermetically encapsulated in platinum-cured silicone. This biocompatible silicone material makes up the entire surface of the implant. The implant itself is designed to remain in-vivo indefinitely. The outside diameter of the transponder disc is only 11.3 mm, inside diameter is 7 mm, its thickness is 0.9 mm and the weight is 0.1 g.

“The device seems to be very well tolerated in the eye” said Melki, who implanted the device 18months ago at the Beirut Eye Specialist Hospital. “Although more studies need to be conducted, we have seen no side effects until now”.

There are several benefits to the novelmethod.It allows IOP measurements wirelessly through radiofrequency whichoffers the prospect of lifelong frequent eye pressure monitoring. It may reduce the number of doctors' visits and provide measurements at times that were inaccessible previously such as during sleep. This may allow glaucoma specialists to understand why certain patients still lose vision despite seemingly low pressures. The device is not FDA-approved at this time.

For more information, contact Rick Young at Rick(at)bostoneyegroup(dot)com or Max Ostermeier at mostermeier(at)implandata(dot)com. You can also visit http://www.bostoneyegroup.com or call 617-566-0062.

