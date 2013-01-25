Cupid Points His Arrow To Hyatt Regency Clearwater Beach Resort And Spa This Valentine's Day

Set the stage for romance with spacious suites, spa specials and spectacular Gulf view dining at this acclaimed Clearwater area hotel

With panoramic Gulf views and some of the destination's most spacious suites, it is easy to see why couples fall in love with the all-new, all-suite Hyatt Regency Clearwater Beach Resort and Spa. The AAA Four Diamond resort, the newest luxury beachfront resort on Florida's Gulf coast, makes planning a romantic getaway a breeze, thanks to a comprehensive Romance Package, indulgent spa treatments and a special Valentine's Day menu at Clearwater Beach's most romantic restaurant, SHOR American Seafood Grill.

Perfect for lovebirds seeking a beachside rendezvous, Clearwater Beach's Romance Package includes a welcome amenity of champagne and chocolates, full daily breakfast for two, valet parking and guaranteed late checkout at 1:00 p.m., allowing more time for couples to relax and reconnect. The resort's expansive, well-appointed suites provide a romantic setting. All of the 250 one- and two-bedroom suites feature private Gulf view balconies or rooftop terraces, plush Hyatt Grand Beds™, fully equipped kitchens and other luxurious amenities.

Couples can also snuggle up together in one of 20 private, climate-controlled, poolside cabanas. Available for full- or half-day rental, each state-of-the-art cabana features a wet bar area, a flat-screen television, a personal restroom, wireless Internet and a service call button feature. Cabana prices start at $75 per day for resort guests. Eight unique food and beverage cabana packages are additionally available as well as in-cabana massage services from the therapists at Sandava Spa.

Throughout the month of February, the resort's eco-coastal Sandava Spa will be featuring two Valentine's Day-themed specials. For only $99 per person (regularly $130), guests can indulge in a “Whoopie for Two Body Polish.” This beautiful, artisanal body scrub leaves winter skin radiant and touchably soft. The treatment begins with a shea sugar exfoliation and finishes with a hedonistic crème application of white velvet whoopie cream. Also in the month of romance, Sandava Spa will add 30 minutes of free massage to the purchase of any 60-minute massage service gift certificate, making gift giving this Valentine's Day a no-brainer! The $99 offer does not include a service charge of 18 percent, which is applied based on the original cost of the treatment and includes gratuity for the technician. The gift certificate promotion is available for purchase through February 14, 2013, and may be redeemed any time after February 14, 2013. For booking appointments, please call the spa at 727-373-4970.

On Valentine's Day from 5:00 to 10:00 p.m., SHOR will be exclusively featuring a special three-course dinner menu. Diners can select from a choice of two starters: petite baked Blue Point oyster in pastry shell with crisp pancetta almandine or timbale of field greens with cucumber, goat cheese and red beet lace. A variety of entrée choices are available: toasted cocoa and chili rubbed petit veal shank with Himalayan rice and fresh avocado; pan-roasted quail with spaghetti vin rosa; house-made lobster ravioli with vermouth cream; grilled tenderloin paired with a seven-ounce Maine lobster tail and butter poached chorizo mashed potatoes; or whole roasted local fish for two. Diners can then choose from two decadent desserts to make their evening even sweeter: a port and sugar roasted pear with white chocolate basil mousse or a Gianduja chocolate truffle with passion fruit tuile and raspberry coulis. SHOR's special three-course dinner is $65 per person, plus tax and gratuity. Live entertainment and complimentary parking is included. Reservations are strongly encouraged and can be made by calling 727-373-4781 or visiting http://www.shorclearwater.com.

Throughout Valentine's Day weekend, the resort's lively lobby bar, Skimmer's, will be featuring a special wine and chocolate pairing menu, designed to be shared among two people. Guests will be able to meet and mingle at this happening hotspot while enjoying live entertainment on Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 7:00 to 10:00 p.m.

About Hyatt Regency Clearwater Beach Resort and Spa

Hyatt Regency Clearwater Beach Resort and Spa features 250 guest suites that blend tropical elegance with a luxurious, carefree experience on Florida's west coast. Breathtaking Gulf views provide the backdrop for expansive floor plans for deluxe one- and two-bedroom suites. Each suite features fully equipped kitchens and balconies or rooftop terraces. Guests can enjoy a variety of upscale amenities such as a resort swimming pool deck with 20 air-conditioned poolside cabanas and a children's pool area, a spa pool area on the 16th floor and multiple dining options, including the resort's signature seafood grill SHOR. Other amenities include the eco-friendly Sandava Spa and Camp Hyatt Kids' Club, along with 12,000 square feet of indoor and 20,000 square feet of outdoor function space for premier beachside events.

The resort is a recipient of the following awards and recognitions: the prestigious AAA/CAA Four Diamond Award; four green keys designation by the Green Key Eco-rating Program; the 2012 Impact Award Winner by Tampa Bay Businesses for Culture and the Arts; the 2012 Brides' Choice Award by Wedding Wire; one of Florida's Best Companies To Work For by Florida Trend; one of Tampa Bay's Top Work Places 2012 by the Tampa Bay Times; the 2011 ConventionSouth Readers' Choice Award; the 2011 Large Business of the Year Award by the Clearwater Beach Chamber of Commerce; TripAdvisor's 2011 Certificate of Excellence; placement on Elite Meetings' Top 100 Hotels List; recognition as a gay-friendly hotel by the TAG Approved® Accommodations Program; and the Metro's Best Award in the Hot Spots to Shop, Dine, Play & Escape by Tampa Bay Metro Magazine for the past two consecutive years. The resort's signature SHOR American Seafood Grill has also earned the Best Dessert Award at Clearwater Beach's Restaurant Week for the past two consecutive years, the 2011 “Best of Show” at A Taste of Clearwater and Tampa Bay Magazine's Best of Tampa Bay Award for the last three consecutive years.

For more information or reservations, please visit http://clearwaterbeach.hyatt.com, “Like” us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/hyattclearwater or follow us on Twitter @HyattClearwater.

# # #

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10354553.htm