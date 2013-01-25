Full Occupancy CEO to Speak at Self Storage Asia Expo 2013 in Hong Kong

Joshua Steimle, CEO of Self Storage Marketing Firm Full Occupancy, to Address Attendees of Self Storage Asia Expo 2013 in Hong Kong On Topics of Online Marketing, SEO, Social Media.

Full Occupancy, a Utah-based firm providing web design and online marketing services to self storage companies, announced today that CEO Joshua Steimle will be a guest speaker at the 2013 Self Storage Asia Expo to be held in Hong Kong, March 20-21. Steimle's presentation is titled "Self Storage Online Marketing 101" and will be given from 1:30 to 2:15 pm on Thursday, March 21st.

The 2013 Expo is a first for the Asian market. Although self storage is not altogether new to Asia, a growing middle class with disposable income has created unprecedented demand for self storage services. As self storage providers build to meet demand, competition is also increasing and the growth of Internet usage, especially on mobile devices, has spurred interest in services like those provided by Full Occupancy to help self storage companies stand out from their competitors. "Everyone in the US wishes they had been on the ball in 2000," said Steimle. "Self storage companies could have gotten years ahead of their competitors and could have become entrenched online. Now many operators, even large ones, are scrambling to catch up." He continued, "In Asia the market is still emerging and self storage operators there have the opportunity to get ahead of the game when it comes to online marketing."

Attendees at the conference are expected from many countries including China, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, and the US. "We hope this expo is the first of many," said Natasha Johnson of Steel Storage Holdings, a primary sponsor and organizer of the Expo. "This market is growing quickly, there are great opportunities for self storage companies and entrepreneurs, and we're glad to have Joshua Steimle speaking about how storage operators can take advantage of the Internet to fill up their spaces."

About the Self Storage Asia Expo 2013

At the the Self Storage Asia Expo 2013 a number of the world's best self storage suppliers, operators, and vendors will present two full days of valuable information from building to management and from financing to marketing, giving attendees great opportunities to learn and network. As Asia's property prices increase year on year and more and more of Asia's four billion inhabitants move steadily towards the middle-income class, consumerism has become an unstoppable force. With it comes a transition to modern living and self storage is a proven and necessary part of this modernisation.

About Full Occupancy

Full Occupancy is a web design and SEO firm catering exclusively to self storage companies. Full Occupancy offers affordable websites and SEO services that help small to mid sized self storage companies move toward full occupancy and higher profitability. While large self storage companies spend millions on their online marketing efforts, Full Occupancy offers complete SEO packages starting at just $125 per month, per location with no setup fees and no long-term contract. And for just $50 per month, customers can get a self storage website and mobile website in 24 hours. SEO packages range from $125 to $500 per month, per location.

