The Bob Pike Group Unveils Customized Training Boot Camp for Military

The Bob Pike Group now offers train-the-trainer boot camps exclusively for DoD and military personnel

For more than four decades, The Bob Pike Group has helped trainers maximize training with skills that have learners interacting with the content through techniques that transform the mediocre into the extraordinary.

During the last decade, BPG has had the opportunity to work with every branch of the United States military. Because of their involvement and experience in this venue, they have now customized a train-the-trainer Boot Camp specifically for uniformed and civilian instructors who work with and alongside service members and their families.

Why design a boot camp for military only? "Our sense is that military trainers have a special set of needs better addressed in a custom session," said Keith Baudin, client relationships director at The Bob Pike Group. "We want to make sure we choose workshop locations that are in proximity to military trainers as travel can be an issue in times of limited and shrinking budgets; and we wanted to provide an opportunity for 'cross-pollination' between different branches who may be doing similar training - for example, education of non-commissioned officers."

"While a majority of the content is very similar to the regular boot camps, there is a reduced focus on instructional design details and substitution of effective PowerPoint methods and means to make briefings more effective," Baudin said. Also, "the activities and discussions used to drill home the learning will be topics relevant to military training," added Dennis Loving, vice president of sales at BPG.

"I think we've addressed every objection someone could raise to attending this workshop," Baudin said. "The workshops provide skills that allow for reduced reliance on lecture while incorporating participant participation as a way to increase retention and speed up the learning curve. The seven workshops scheduled for 2013 take care of time and budget constraints, increase convenience, and provide for personal development and networking for future opportunities."

Workshops scheduled for 2013 are: Virginia Beach, VA (April 8-9), Kirkland, WA (May 6-7), Camp Pendleton, CA (June 20-21), Norman, OK (August 15-16), Savannah, GA (September 19-20) and Pensacola, FL (September 26-27). More information can be found at http://www.bobpikegroup.com/military.

About The Bob Pike Group

The Bob Pike Group has provided train the trainer workshops and consulting services to individuals and corporations for more than 30 years. Bob Pike is the pioneer of the participant-centered training method and has a well-earned reputation as “the trainer's trainer.” More than 125,000 people have gone through his Creative Training Techniques Boot Camp and more than 200,000 copies of his Creative Training Techniques® Handbook have been sold. There simply is no one in the training industry as well known and respected as Bob Pike. The Bob Pike Group trainers take those same methods and passion for learning and funnel them into interactive sessions in any training platform or mentoring format.

