Inovitech Launches A New eDiscovery Project Management Solution

New Offering Provides Corporations, Law Firms, and Service Providers With An Alternative, Collaborative Approach To Manage eDiscovery Projects.

Inovitech, formed in 2011 to innovate and streamline processes around the legal services market, is proud to announce the launch of its first cloud-computing product called ISOTASK. ISOTASK, a patent pending process, was developed to alleviate some of the bottlenecks that occur when managing eDiscovery projects across the entire EDRM reference model. Since the eDiscovery process is highly transactional in terms of scope and case needs, the goal was to create a system that incorporated the right amount of flexibility, ease of use, and features to support the overall process. ISOTASK is not just another tool to add to the eDiscovery project manager's tool box. It was designed to consolidate several steps into one, so project managers can spend more time consulting with clients, and less time performing menial tasks.

“I am pleased to offer a solution that is truly needed in our industry. I have worked in close collaboration with eDiscovery professionals and industry veterans over the last 1.5 years to derive at a solution that really addresses a problem. Most of the technology to assist eDiscovery professionals focuses more on the production of tasks, and not necessarily the management of them. I have seen first-hand the challenges eDiscovery project managers face on a daily basis and I wanted to truly help make their lives easier,” said Debra Rozier, Founder, Inovitech.

“The software is intuitive and organized in a way that “thinks” like a project manager. We are confident that it will not only help us manage our projects more efficiently, especially with internal communication, but will also allow us to provide better customer service. That's the real value for us,” said Michael Eck, Director of Client Services, AlphaLit.

Some of the key benefits of using ISOTASK include:



Centralize eDiscovery project management activities across the entire organization.

Centralize communication between project managers, operation teams and customers with collaboration features such as chat, email alerts, and other collaboration methods.

Create a dynamic approach with maintaining and organizing eDiscovery project scope details. This includes capturing, changing, reloading and saving scope details.

Dynamically track task progress across internal and external teams.

Manage media and custodian tracking with dynamic linking to eDiscovery tasks.

Store all legacy case information in one central location.

Manage internal resources and project statistics with in-depth metrics and reporting.

Access eDiscovery project information on the go with iPad accessibility, and access from virtually anywhere there is an internet connection.

About Inovitech:

Inovitech, established since 2011, is a boutique solutions company based in the Washington, DC metro area, specializing in building cloud-computing business applications to support eDiscovery professionals. Inovitech also provides consultancy services to corporations, government agencies, law firms, and service providers seeking impartial and independent expertise in improving business process, enhancing workflow strategies, and refine or integrate technology solutions around eDiscovery case work.

For more information about Inovitech, please visit http://www.inovitech.com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10354356.htm