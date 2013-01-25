Bluenose Yachts is Presenting the Award Winning S&S 30 at the Miami Boat Show, Feb. 14-18, 2013

The SAILING WORLD magazine 2013 award winning Sparkman and Stephens 30 will be available for viewing at the Miami International Boat Show, Feb. 14-18, 2013. Bluenose Yacht Sales will have her on display in the water.

Visit the Miami International Boat Show and stop by to see the award winning Sparkman Stephens 30. One of the most exciting daysailing, racing, weekending, fun new boats and designed to be affordable as Olin Stephens had requested.

The Bluenose Yachts Sparkman Stephens 30 won SAILING WORLD Magazine Award for Best Daysailor of the Year 2013. . A panel of experienced judges were so impressed by the Sparkman Stephens 30 they remarked she was "untouchable."

Bluenose Yacht Sales with sales offices in Newport, Rhode Island, and South Portland, Maine was recently awarded Boat of the Year 2013 by SAILING WORLD magazine for its entry of the Sparkman Stephens 30. Claimed by the judges to be "untouchable" compared to the other entrants, the S&S 30 has again demonstrated why Olin Stephens was such a master of yacht design. The S&S 30, originally designed in 1935 was named "BABE" and went on to win several on and off-shore races in Florida. The Sparkman Stephens design team, headed by Brendan Abbott helped Olin realize one of his last requests by reintroducing the new "BABE" with a modern underbody, well engineered construction plans and incorporating efficient boat building technology.

The Sparkman Stephens 30 is participating in the Miami International Boat Show compliments of her new Miami owner who is looking forward to racing her locally and at next year's Key West Race Week.

Bluenose Yacht Sales, one of New England's leading broker dealers for used yachts as well as representing Beneteau Group's Jeanneau and CNB Bordeaux 60 brands combined with the new S&S 30, Grand Soleil, Cabo Rico, and the E33. In 2012, the Jeanneau 379 won a similar award from Cruising World magazine and as a Jeanneau dealer, Bluenose Yacht Sales is looking forward to the USA debut of the Jeanneau 469 at the Miami Show.

Bluenose Yacht Sales has offices located in Newport, RI and Portland, Maine serving each client with personal attention to understand your preferences, experience and intended use in order to find the right fit that will deliver years of fun and yacht excitement for friends and family. BYS is committed to "Excellence with Integrity" and long term client relationships rather than excessive size that can compromise quality of service. Bluenose Yacht Charters specializes in Jeanneau yacht charters in Rhode Island where owners may offset their annual operating expenses with charter revenue.

Call BYS to discuss their brands or to explore how they might add value to assist your new or brokerage yacht purchase. BYS welcomes new listings where their marketing and sales experience can make a meaningful difference.

Call - 877 - 695 - 6538.

