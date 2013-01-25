Host Virtual Continues Expansion in Hong Kong

Host Virtual, Inc., a leading cloud platform with public clouds available throughout the US, Europe and South Asia, is pleased to announce it has further expanded its Hong Kong cloud.

In addition to physical capacity, Host Virtual added dedicated connectivity to Europe, joined the local Hong Kong Internet Exchange (HKIX), and expanded its US and China direct bandwidth.

“We're pleased to continue our investment in our Hong Kong Cloud,” said Sandy Bhargavi, Sr. Vice President for Host Virtual, Inc. “We're seeing tremendous demand from businesses looking to reach China and Hong Kong plus mainland businesses expanding throughout the world from this location.”

Host Virtual has a unique investment in Asia, having built clouds that span India & China, along with premium, low latency connectivity and local support. The expansion in Hong Kong follows closely on additional investments in India earlier in the month.

The Host Virtual, Inc Cloud allows customers to easily deploy over 300 Linux, FreeBSD, VOIP and Hosting appliances in just a few minutes, with native dual-stack IPv4 and IPv6 support to any of its 11 worldwide locations.

Combined with advanced tools and services, such as BGP AnyCast, Load Balancing, and worldwide CDN support Host Virtual provides a seamless IaaS (Infrastructure as a Service) base for its customers.

In addition to its public cloud options, Host Virtual compliments its services with managed cloud hosting, dedicated private/public clouds, white-label cloud solutions and consulting.

About Host Virtual, Inc.

Host Virtual, Inc. is a cloud hosting provider that operates dual-stack IPv4 and IPv6 IaaS clouds worldwide. Built around scalability, self-service and ease of use, Host Virtual customers can deploy Linux, VOIP or FreeBSD servers to any location within minutes. Free from the hassle of complicated, pay-per-minute or per-resource plans, Host Virtual customers can deploy to any of its cloud locations with unlimited usage for a low, flat monthly fee starting at under $10 per month.

For more information about Cloud Hosting or Host Virtual, Inc.'s Cloud VPS hosting and virtualization services, please visit http://www.vr.org/.

