PV Insider - Wave of Press Coverage Pushes PV into the MENA Spotlight

PV Insider Photovoltaic companies are publicising their efforts to bring the technology to the Middle East and North Africa – and it's no bad thing in a market where visibility is crucial.

One key facet of any discussion that involves renewables and the MENA region is the emphasis on raising awareness of the various technologies. Increasingly important are marketing and PR initiatives of companies as they battle for the hearts and minds of the agencies responsible for implementing new strategies.

A wave of recent announcements indicates that PV companies interested in the region are working hard to increase the profile of their technology. Suntech and Renesola are two recent examples of companies that have made public their supply deals in Saudi Arabia, while First Solar recently confirmed that they are on track to complete the first phase of the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority owned Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park by the end of the year.

Thanks to its cost advantage and relatively short completion time, photovoltaic technology is taking great strides in the renewables mix around the world. Now, as new markets open up across MENA, there is an opportunity for PV to steal a march on its rivals and convince the countries that do not yet have a specialised program to favour their technology.

At MENASOL 2013 (14-15 May, Dubai) the PV section of the conference will look in detail at the PV market from the perspective of both module manufacturers and developers. Belectric, Solar Frontier and Soitec have already confirmed their participation and will highlight the role that PV can play in MENA.

