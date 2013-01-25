BrainTrain Announces Cognitive Training Software Giveaway to Veterans Hospitals

BrainTrain, Inc. is donating free licenses of its new cognitive training software, the Captain's Log MindPower Builder, to help veterans suffering from brain injuries or PTSD. Find out more about the BrainTrain Veterans Special at http://www.braintrain.com/vetspecial.

BrainTrain, Inc. has launched an initiative to donate licenses of its newly released Captain's Log MindPower Builder software free to help veterans suffering from brain injuries or PTSD. Soldiers often come back from their combat experiences with cognitive difficulties, many of which go unreported. The injuries they have sustained may appear to be mild or even non-existent, but the resulting cognitive problems can have a major negative impact on their relationships with their families and their ability to function in the workplace or academic environment. In the past, BrainTrain donated more than $500,000 worth of their cognitive training software to help these veterans. The company is continuing this tradition by donating licenses of the Captain's Log MindPower Builder for a limited time to healthcare and mental health providers in military medical facilities for use in restoring these veterans' mental health and cognitive functioning.

Only a few years ago, experts believed that cognitive abilities were static and unchangeable. A substantial body of research now supports that the brain can keep adapting and building throughout life. This ability to reorganize and create new neuronal connections, called “neuroplasticity,” is the science behind the Captain's Log MindPower Builder. With systematic, comprehensive brain training, we can go far in correcting the cognitive deficits that impair many veterans' ability to function.

People who have ever excelled in a sport or learned to play a musical instrument have some understanding of what it takes to train the brain, basically systematic, goal-oriented practice – and more practice. Designed by neuropsychologist Dr. Joseph A. Sandford, the Captain's Log MindPower Builder is a comprehensive “mental gym.” It targets over twenty different cognitive skill areas, including processing speed, working memory, sustained attention, reasoning, and more. It features over 2000 game-like exercises, providing the variety needed for in-depth training. Beginning with basic skills training, the exercises advance systematically, adapting to the client's specific strengths and weaknesses and urging him to test and expand his personal limits.

BrainTrain is asking clinicians who work with returning veterans to help make this software available to clients who they believe would benefit from using it. The offer is available only at the direct request of a health professional who works in a government or military medical facility. To receive the free software, veterans must be working with a healthcare professional. BrainTrain will not distribute it to them directly.

More information can be found at http://www.braintrain.com/vetspecial. The current offer extends only through February 28, 2013, so anyone wishing to take advantage of it will need to act quickly.

About BrainTrain, Inc.

BrainTrain, Inc., was founded in 1989 by Joseph A. Sandford, Ph.D. Before becoming a clinical psychologist, Dr. Sandford was a professional computer programmer, so when he began his practice working with head-injured clients, it was natural for him to perceive how the computer could be an indispensable tool for helping them. His vision of using the computer as a way to improve people's quality of life through cognitive enhancement continues to define BrainTrain's mission. BrainTrain's software is currently used in all fifty states and in over fifty foreign countries.

BrainTrain's original Captain's Log system was the subject of one of the first peer-reviewed, published studies showing that computerized cognitive training works. Done at the Miami VAMC, this research study showed a 25% improvement in memory and mental processing speed after only 9 hours of training. For a bibliography of cognitive training research, visit http://www.braintrain.com/cognitive-training-research.

