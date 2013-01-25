InfoTronics® Is Named Global Excellence Award Finalist for Time and Attendance System Deployments

Awards honor Attendance Enterprise deployments at Ash Grove Concrete Companies and the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

InfoTronics, the Livonia, Michigan-based developer of time and attendance software systems, is pleased to announce that deployments of its Attendance Enterprise employee time and attendance system at Ash Grove Concrete Companies and the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) were recognized as finalists in the Information Security Product Guide's 2013 Global Excellence Awards.

Now in its ninth year, the prestigious Global Excellence Awards program recognizes advanced, ground-breaking products and solutions that are raising the bar in all areas of technology. The Attendance Enterprise deployments at Ash Grove and UAB are two of the eight finalists in their category. Winners in all categories will be announced at an awards banquet in San Francisco on February 27.

The deployment recognition acknowledges the many benefits that Ash Grove and UAB experienced with Attendance Enterprise.

For example, Ash Grove shortened time and attendance processes that used to take two people two full days to complete. They have been transformed into a single process now handled by just one person within 90 minutes. Today, it takes 10 minutes to produce a comprehensive audit report, whereas it used to take a full day for an auditor to collect the same data onsite before. Report development was also time-consuming before Attendance Enterprise. Now, there are 50 summary reports that meet various needs, and managers pull the reports themselves. Read the full case study.

At UAB, Attendance Enterprise allowed Facilities division to trim time and attendance processing times by 75 percent. The Animal Resources division saved costs equal to salary and benefits for one and one-half employees annually, while trimming processing times by 50 percent. All supervisors now have data that helps them make better attendance-related decisions and drive more efficient operations. See the complete success story.

“InfoTronics is pleased to see the deployments of our Attendance Enterprise solution honored as Global Excellence finalists,” said Beth Baerman, Product Communications Manager. “The fact that we were able to help our customers in two very different industries achieve dramatic, measurable process improvements and cost savings is a reward in itself.”

