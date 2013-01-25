Arthur Rutenberg Homes Welcomes New Franchise, Oakmont Custom Homes

Arthur Rutenberg Homes is excited to have Oakmont Custom Homes and its franchise partners become the latest member of the franchised building family.

Arthur Rutenberg Homes is pleased to announce the latest member to its franchised building family, Oakmont Custom Homes, LLC run by Franchise Partners Adam Bennett and Mel Temmel; these two and their team bring a wealth of energy, experience and salesmanship to this new franchise.

Oakmont Custom Homes and its Managing Partners have a combined experience of over 40 years in homebuilding. The group has built more than 700 homes over the last 20 years and won numerous customer satisfaction, leadership and sales awards. We're excited to have Mel and Adam on-board and believe they will contribute greatly to our continued growth in Florida.

Oakmont Custom Homes offices are located in Port St. Lucie, Florida and will focus on building in the St. Lucie and Martin County markets. To learn more about building an Arthur Rutenberg home in these areas, please call Oakmont Custom Homes at 407-587-5820 .

About Arthur Rutenberg Homes

Arthur Rutenberg has been a respected name in Florida homebuilding since 1953, when he built his first home upon the four “cornerstones” that would make him legendary: design, craftsmanship, service and responsibility. Today, Arthur Rutenberg Homes, Inc. is one of the largest networks of independently owned and operated homebuilding companies in the nation, with franchised homebuilders throughout Florida, North Carolina and South Carolina. For further information, contact Gabriella Nelms at 727-536-5900.

