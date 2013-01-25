Redeem to recycle phones for Israeli mobile network operator Pelephone

UK electronics recycling company, Redeem has recently signed a 3 year contract with Pelephone, Israel's first mobile phone network operator (MNO). This Israeli contract takes Redeem into its tenth international market.

The UK's fastest growing recycling company*, Redeem has recently signed a contract with Pelephone, Israel's first mobile phone network operator (MNO). The three-year contract coincides with the launch of the iPhone 5 in Israel and initially covers Apple and Samsung phones sold through Pelephone's retail outlets.

This Israeli contract takes Redeem into its tenth international market and they are working closely with the leading mobile phone distributor in Israel: Tel-Ad Mobile to recycle the phones. Tel Ad Mobile is an importer and exporter of mobile phones, spare parts, accessories, tools, and other cellular related products in Israel.

*According to the Chartered Institute of Waste Management's Fast 30 list.

Redeem is also on the 2012 Sunday Times Fast Track 100 list which shows that it is the third fastest-growing private company in Scotland and 41st in the UK.

Pelephone's Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Gil Sharon says: “We chose Redeem as our recycling partner because they have significant experience and presented a very compelling case based on their figures for recycling iPhones recently around the iPhone 4S and 5 launches in the UK and Europe. They arrange the whole process, from point of sale software, through to training, collection for recycling and marketing, leaving us free to concentrate on our core business.”

Redeem's CEO, Claes Svensson says, “Israel is an extremely dynamic market with one of the highest penetration of smartphones in the world. This is very appealing to us. Again, we are leveraging the value in customers' old technology to help our partners sell new devices and retain customers by making it affordable to trade-up.”

Around 95% of the mobile phones recycled by Redeem are re-sold after being security and theft checked, data cleansed to US government standards and sold in accordance with current legislation. The potential of this mobile phone recycling market is expanding rapidly.

-According to GSMA1, “total mobile connections will stand at 6.8 billion with mobile phone subscriber penetration at 45 per cent by the end of 2012”.

-Approximately 400 million mobile phones in the world are discarded every year, 100 million of which come from Chinese users.2

-There are more than 49 million old or unused mobile handsets, worth more than £1 billion, in UK households and an estimated 160 million unused mobile phones throughout Europe.

1 GSMA spans 220 countries, uniting nearly 800 mobile operators and 200 related companies

2 CYOL.net.

3 CompareMyMobile.com

ENDS

Find pictures and logos here

For further Information Contact Redeem:

Sophie Gray, Group Head of Marketing +44 (0)1324 678 966, or email sophieg@redeem.co.uk

ABOUT REDEEM

The Redeem group, founded in 1991, is an international environmental marketing services company.

With 150 employees in Scotland, England and Hong Kong, the group provides sustainable, data secure, recycling services to MNO and corporate clients in nine European countries, and Israel.

Redeem's international clients includes mobile network operators, wholesalers, retailers, charities and direct consumers.

Redeem refurbishes and resells or recycles high volumes of a wide range of IT and electronic equipment including mobile phones, tablets, mp3 players, sat navs, digital cameras, consoles, laptop computers, printer cartridges and games.

All devices are reused or disposed of in accordance with the WEEE directive. Re-used items are security and theft checked, data cleansed and sold in accordance with current legislation.

Redeem has certified ISO 9001 & 14001 compliance as a specialist waste carrier.

Redeem has won a number of local and national business awards, the most recent being named the UK's fastest growing recycling company in the Chartered Institute of Waste Management's Fast 30 list.

Redeem is also on the 2012 Sunday Times Fast Track 100 list which shows that it is the third fastest-growing private company in Scotland and 41st in the UK.

ABOUT TEL AD

Tel-Ad Electronics is a leading supplier providing products and solutions in the electromechanical field to a wide variety of customers in Israel and abroad.

Tel-Ad offers many services and products, including, but not limited to: cable production, connectors, turn-key projects, electromechanical design and communication products.

Tel-Ad was established in 1986 and has been growing ever since, expanding and improving its many services.

The company headquarters are located in the city of Kfar Saba and employ 350 employees. The facilities, which occupy 9500 square meters, include the company's headquarters, production lines and warehouses

Tel-Ad is an exclusive representative of several leading international manufacturers of cables, connectors and communications products such as Amphenol, DDK, Unixtar and more.

Tel-Ad includes several business groups that complete its activities:

Tel-Ad China - The Tel-Ad subsidiary in China provides overmolded cables in 'High Mix – Low Volume' production for the company's customers.

Tel-Ad Shanghai -Tel-Ad sales office for customers located in China.

Tel-Ad Taiwan - Purchasing office located in Taiwa

Tel-Ad Romania - R&D office offering electric design, specializing in backplane design.

Tel-Ad Mobile - Major distributor, importer and exporter of mobile phones, spare parts, accessories, tools, and other cellular related products

ABOUT PELEPHONE

Pelephone is a mobile network operator based in Israel.

Founded in 1986, Pelephone was the first company to offer mobile phone services in Israel.

The company name is synonymous with mobile phones in Israel, regardless of service provider.

The company began as a joint venture between Motorola and Tadiran. The company is now owned by Bezeq.

Pelephone has 4,500 employees and 2.4 million subscribers.

Pelephone started hosting Rami Levy Communications in December 2011, the first mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) in Israel.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prwebRedeem/mobile_phone_recycle/prweb10353606.htm