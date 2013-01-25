Europcar announces January sale

Europcar has announced its January sale, offering customers up to 20% off when they hire a van from the company before January 31st.

Europcar, the leader in car hire services in Europe, has added van hire to its January sale. The cost of van hire booked until 31st January for reservations up to 31st August, excluding the Easter period, has been cut by up to 20%*.

"After the expense of the festive season, we're aiming to help our customers kick start the New Year for less," explained Ken McCall Managing Director, Europcar UK Group. "We know families often de-clutter or redecorate the house at the start of the year, so our van sale could come in very useful for transporting DIY materials or just taking unwanted furniture to the tip."

With Europcar van hire available from over 130 locations across the UK, the January sale means transporting heavy or bulky items doesn't have to cost the earth. For added efficiency, Europcar can deliver vans to home addresses through its weDeliver delivery and collection service.

"Our January sale could be the perfect motivation for kick starting the home improvement drive," added Ken McCall. "Europcar's wide range of vans means we have the right vehicle no matter the size of the job and our hire packages also allow customers to hire for an hour, a day, a week or even longer.

"With up to 20% discount on van hire we think van hire from Europcar is the perfect answer to ensure families can transport heavy and large items as cost-effectively and easily as possible."

