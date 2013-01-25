Survalent Technology Commissions New SCADA System People's Electric Cooperative, Oklahoma.

Survalent Technology, the most trusted provider of smart grid solutions for the control room, announced today that it has commissioned a new Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) system for People's Electric Cooperative, Oklahoma.

People's Electric Cooperative (PEC) is a rural electric distribution cooperative providing electrical service to approximately 15,000 members in 11 south central Oklahoma counties. Counties served include Atoka County, Carter County, Coal County, Garvin County, Hughes County, Johnston County, McClain County, Murray County, Pittsburg County, Pontotoc County and Seminole County. This service area contains approximately 4,500 miles of distribution and transmission lines.

The new system features Survalent's highly available, open-architecture system based on Windows Server 2008. It includes several of Survalent's open system applications, including: WorldView, SCADA Explorer, IED Wizard and Control Panel, SCADA Add-In, Command Sequencing, Event Data Recording, Remote Alarm Annunciation, Power Factor Control, SCADA Replicator, WebSurv, SurvCentral, Virtual RTU, Short Term Load Forecast, Load Estimation, Master/Slave Alarm Suppression, Operations and Outages Accounting, Switch Order Preparation, MultiSpeak, System Configuration Status and SmartVU.

“We welcome People's Electric Cooperative to our ever growing family of SCADA customers,” states Mike Roth, Vice President of Sales for the US Central Region. “The conversion of the People's legacy system to the SmartVU SCADA platform of Survalent Technology will allow them to take full advantage of the intuitive nature of the new state-of-art GUI on Windows 7 and to benefit of all the new exciting applications which have been developed by Survalent on this platform.”

About Survalent Technology

Survalent Technology is the leading provider of real-time smart grid management systems for enabling visualization, optimization and improved operations for utilities. For over five decades, we have helped more than 400 utilities use oper ational data to increase reliability, efficiency and customer service. With our proven and reliable SCADA, Outage Management System (OMS), Distribution Management (DMS), Demand Response (DR), Distribution Automation (DA), Substation Automation (SA), SurvCentral Mobile Applications and i-Surv Hosted SCADA, utilities transform data into actionable intelligence. We partner with utilities across the globe to create mission critical solutions that will achieve the promise of the Smart Grid. Learn more at http://www.survalent.com.

Contact:

Dalana Morse

Marketing Manager

dmorse (at) survalent (dot) com

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10353390.htm