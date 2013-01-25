T.E.N. Announces 2013 Peoples' Choice Vote for Information Security Executive® (ISE®) Southeast Awards

Voting For Information Security Executives Opens Through Feb. 22, 2013.

T.E.N., a technology and information security executive networking and relationship-marketing firm, announced today that voting for the ISE® Southeast Peoples' Choice Awards 2013 has opened through Feb. 22, 2013. Registered attendees of the ISE® Southeast Executive Forum and Awards are invited to choose an existing nominee who best exemplifies information security leadership and has made a positive impact through risk management, data asset protection, regulatory compliance, privacy and information security.

The Peoples' Choice Award winner will be recognized at the ISE® Southeast Executive Forum and Awards on March 14, 2013 at the Westin Buckhead Hotel, Atlanta. The one-day event will include keynote speakers, interactive roundtables and panel discussions—giving IT executives from across the region an opportunity to share insights around today's issues and solutions.

Individuals interested in voting for the ISE® Southeast People's Choice Award may view more information and submit their vote here at: http://www.surveymonkey.com/s/ise_southeast_peoples_choice_award. Eligible nominees for the award are selected from the U.S. Southeast region including Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Maryland, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia. Finalists and winners will be announced at the Awards Gala and recognized through press coverage and inclusion on the T.E.N. and ISE® websites.

“To be included among the prestigious security professionals that T.E.N. ISE® awards consistently attracts is truly an honor and a privilege and is not taken lightly. As security professionals, we must continue to strive for excellence in the digital world, making it a safe place to conduct our business today and in the future. Our sacrifices take center stage at the ISE® Awards Gala where we network, collaborate and debate solutions and leave as friends—off to take on the next challenge, perhaps armed with a new idea we collected here,” said Charles McGann, ISE® Southeast Executive of the Year Winner and People's Choice Award Winner 2012, CISO, USPS.

Other awards to be given include the ISE® Southeast Award in both Executive and Project categories. The awards recognize individuals and project teams who have demonstrated outstanding leadership in the field of information security in the United States and Canada. Winners are chosen by a distinguished panel of judges—information security executives who represent a diverse cross section of industries.

Since 2003, the ISE® Awards Program Series has reached more than 7,000 executives across a broad range of industries and have been a major influence in executives' careers, knowledge sharing, and the development of peer-to-peer relationships. The program is recognized as one of the leading venues for showcasing executives and their teams in the information security industry across the U.S. and Canada.

