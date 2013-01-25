New Solution 'Hello Visitors': For Optimized and Professional Visitor Management

Evolis, French manufacturer of plastic card personalization solutions, is partnering with Canadian company Viscount Systems Inc. in introducing ‘Hello Visitors': an all-in-one visitor management solution based on rewritable cards.

Optimizing the welcome of visitors in a company is a key factor in projecting a positive and professional image. In addition to providing a professional welcome, it also entails making a carefully designed, personalized badge available, enabling immediate identification of visitors within the premises of the company.

To meet these requirements in welcoming and managing visitors, Evolis and Viscount Systems Inc. – a Canadian company specializing in access control solutions and security – have jointly developed the all-in-one Hello Visitors solution, which is ideal for instant badge personalization. This solution comprises the Facility Friends software published by Viscount Systems Inc., an Evolis Tattoo-RW rewritable card printer, rewritable cards and badge-holders.

Precise and economic management of visitor streams

Facility Friends is a comprehensive, user-friendly software which enables precise analysis of visitor streams. A highly intuitive dashboard makes it possible to list visitor identities, state how many visits are underway, notify delays, manage unwelcome visitors and generate an evacuation report listing visitors present onsite. For optimized management of visits over time, this software package also allows a database of visitor contacts to be quickly drawn up through the use of forms.

The Evolis Tattoo-RW rewritable card printer supplied with this software provides an economical and efficient response to any problems relating to visitor and employee streams. Indeed, Tattoo-RW was designed to wipe and print new data onto a single badge up to 500 times. Because of the limited timeframe in which such a badge is generally used, it is the rewritable aspect of this application which really sets it apart, making it possible to re-use each card up to 500 times.

Hello Visitors is packaged with card template software, which allows anyone to personalize badges simply by adding text, a logo, and an image or photo.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10353084.htm