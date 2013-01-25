Low Price Law Offering Discounts on Bankruptcy Legal Services for Nevada and Utah

Low Price Law now offering discounts to those who need a bankruptcy lawyer in Nevada and Utah.

Low Price Law, a Utah-based legal services referral company, recently announced that they are offering discounts from lawyers who provide bankruptcy legal services for residents in Nevada and Utah. Low Price Law makes professional bankruptcy legal assistance affordable by contracting with experienced lawyers who agree to provide their services at a discount. The service is free and individuals can often save up to 25% on their legal fees.

Low Price Law was formed in order to assist people who require the services of a good bankruptcy lawyer, but cannot afford the standard charges. With legal costs escalating each year, their service connects those who need a bankruptcy lawyer with pre-screened local attorneys throughout Utah and Nevada.

Low Price Law has a network of reputable attorneys who specialize in bankruptcy, criminal defense, family law, personal injury and estate planning. These lawyers have agreed to pre-negotiated discounts for those who contact them through the Low Price Law website. Each client receives a free 30-minute consultation so they can discuss their case with an attorney. If for any reason, a client decides the lawyer is not a good match, then they can contact LPL for another referral.

Many families are under tremendous financial pressure these days due to the sluggish economy. The stress of having to file bankruptcy, along with the extra financial burden of hiring an attorney can be overwhelming for many families. Those filing bankruptcy have many questions and aren't sure what their legal rights and responsibilities are. They're seeking relief from their creditors.

Brett McCormack of Low Price Law said, “We understand the stress and embarrassment associated with filing bankruptcy and we would like to at least help by offering a network of fine lawyers in many cities who can take care of the legal proceedings while charging much less than a traditional bankruptcy lawyer.”

Low Price Law negotiates discounts with Utah law firms in other areas including personal injury, family law, estate planning, and criminal defense. Even if you don't see the type of legal service you need, they may still be able to help you. Their service is free of charge and guaranteed to save you money on legal fees.

Low Price Law offers discount legal services to customers in many cities. Their services are free and completely guaranteed and they take pride in giving each customer personalized service. All attorneys are screened to ensure that you get only the best, most experienced attorney who can more than meet your legal needs. Whether you need a Las Vegas attorney or an lawyers in Utah, Low Price Law can save you time and money.

