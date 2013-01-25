David Fishwick Minibus Sales Launches Next Generation Sales and Service Site

Leading UK Vehicle Retailer Unveils Major New Website to Showcase Astonishing Range

David Fishwick Minibus Sales is delighted to announce the arrival of the company's all new online resource, documenting the largest array of elite, affordable minibuses on the UK market today. Having recently doubled in size by adding a further premises in its native Lancashire, David Fishwick has now brought an astonishingly varied range of new and used minibuses to the web.

With a total of three physical sites and over 500 vehicles now complimented with the UK's first online sales and service resource of its kind, David Fishwick has solidified its name as one of Europe's most prestigious in van and minibus sales. Whether looking for 9-seater buses for family use, 19-seater vehicles for commercial purposes or the most stunningly capable wheelchair accessible minibuses on the market today, the largest range in Britain is as of now just a click away.

The UK's Number One

“We are No.1 in our field because of commitment to customer service. When we promise, we deliver. Our headquarters in Colne, Lancashire is stocked with hundreds of top quality light commercial vehicles including Mercedes, Volkswagen, Iveco and Ford.” – David Fishwick Minibus

Sales

The team at David Fishwick Minibus Sales made the decision some time ago to address all the difficulties and complications in finding, viewing and purchasing new, nearly-new and used minibuses from the perspective of the average UK citizen. Along the way it was determined that the search process itself was needlessly convoluted, with most suppliers having limited online presence or being restricted to a couple of specific brands at best.

As of right now, the culmination of the team's efforts has gone live in all its glory, in the form of the extensively revamped David Fishwick sales and service website. And as with most modern conveniences the secret to the site's genius is its simplicity – van and minibus stocks can be searched for in terms of models, makes, seats and price-tags with incredible ease.

An On-going Success Story

“The main reason for our continued success is one simple fact, when we promise a customer something we ensure that we deliver that promise. We have an unsurpassed commitment to our customers and we always go the extra mile to make sure that our customers obtain a fantastic customer service.” – David Fishwick Minibus Sales

Commercial vehicles are often sold with little to no consideration made for genuine customer service, forgetting that commercial customers are indeed important customers too. With David Fishwick on the other hand, each and every client is approached with the same ethos whereby until their needs are met to the letter, they are the most important customer in the world.

And unlike the rather questionable motto of most vehicle resellers across the UK today, all sales via David Fishwick are not final. Instead, the package includes the promise of limitless advice, assistance and guidance following the sale in order to address any questions or concerns the buyer may have.

In essence, we're talking a stunningly advanced and unique approach to van and minibus sales that works by taking everything back to basics – the David Fishwick Minibus Sales approach.

About David Fishwick Minibus Sales:

David Fishwick minibus and van sales is the fastest growing and already the largest seller and reseller of new, nearly-new and used vans, minibuses and wheelchair-accessible vehicles in the UK today. The company as a whole owes its success and reputation all over Europe not only to an unrivalled catalogue of vehicles spanning every imaginable need and budget, but also to a unique approach to customer care where all promises are actually delivered on. Check out http://www.davidfishwick.com today for more details.

