Rare London Takes a Look at the History of the Red Carpet

In the face of the upcoming Oscars, fashion retailer Rare London transports customers back in time as far as 1940 with its latest infographic portraying exciting moments in the history of the red carpet.

Rare London's infographic informs customers about multiple Oscar happenings, such as Greer Garson's record long acceptance speech for winning best actress for on-screen character Mrs Miniver, which lasted for five minutes and fifteen seconds.

For those that didn't already know, Michael Jackson reportedly paid over $1.5 million in 1999 for David Selznick's award, and renowned actress Meryl Streep wins the prize for most acting nominations, racking up a total of seventeen.

Rare London isn't just focusing on past Oscar statistics though; it's also concerned with previous red carpet trends. Bjork's swan dress led to her being deemed the worst dressed at the 2001 Oscars, while Halle Berry stunned the crowd in her claret coloured gown and sheer bodice embellished with carefully placed beaded applique flowers and leaves, rightfully taking the winning spot as best dressed at the 2002 Oscars.

Rare London has reported that braids have been the most loved hairstyle, worn year upon year by many attendees, whilst Stella McCartney's “Saskia” was the most worn dress in 2012, with the likes of Gwyneth Paltrow and Kate Winslet both choosing to don the world-renowned designer's gown.

Deepa Bamrah at Rare London, said: “We're eagerly awaiting to see what this year's Oscars have in store. Last year's Golden Globes saw red, nude and black dresses trending, alongside fearlessly bright lip colours and sultry dark and dramatic eyes. We're predicting big things for the 2013 Oscars, with our new infographic on the history of the red carpet highlighting some of our favourite past moments.

We scour the catwalks and scrutinise celebrity outfits at events such as the Oscars to give us inspiration for our women's clothing, so our customers can stay on trend without the celebrity price tag.”

Customers can purchase their own Oscar-worthy dresses for a reasonable price from Rare London and can visit the website at rarelondon.com.

