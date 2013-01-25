ñol

Spartan Tool is Attending the 2013 Pumper & Cleaner Environmental Expo International Held in Indianapolis, Indiana on Feb. 25 through Feb. 28, 2013

by Benzinga Staff
January 25, 2013 3:12 AM | 1 min read

Spartan Tool LLC will showcase its entire catalog of professional sewer and drain cleaning equipment at the nation's 81st largest trade show. The company is one of 500 exhibitors filling more than 500,000 square feet of exhibit space and will have its newest hydro-jetters, cable machines, and of special interest is a new sewer inspection camera featuring the iPad that will be available for customers to evaluate and purchase.

Mendota, IL (PRWEB) January 25, 2013

Spartan Tool LLC, a leading manufacturer of professional sewer and drain cleaning equipment, will showcase its entire catalog of machines and accessories at the 2013 Pumper & Cleaner Environmental Expo to be held in Indianapolis on Feb. 25 through Feb. 28.

Spartan is introducing several new products of interest to professional drain cleaners including two new water jetters.

Spartan is also introducing the SparVision 200, a new lightweight sewer inspection camera that features the new Apple iPad (included). The new SparVision 200 allows sewer and pipe inspections up to 200' with a high-resolution color camera. Customers can take video or photographs of pipe linings and store these images to a cloud-based storage system for maximum convenience, security, and reliability.

Spartan Tool customers can visit the company at exhibit booth #5024 and is taking orders directly from the trade show floor, at special "show only" pricing. For more information please visit http://www.spartantool.com

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10352954.htm

