HP Builders, Inc of West Chester, PA Receives Houzz's 2013 'Best Of Houzz' Award Annual Survey and Analysis of 11 Million Monthly Users Reveals Top-Rated U.S. Professionals

HP Builders, Inc of West Chester Pennsylvania has been awarded “Best Of Houzz” 2013 by Houzz, the leading online platform for residential remodeling and design. The Philadelphia based Design/Build firm, known for their magnificently unique work was chosen by the more than 11 million monthly users that comprise the Houzz community.

The Houzz “Best Of Houzz” award for 2013 is given in two categories: Customer Satisfaction and Design. Customer Satisfaction award winners are based on homeowner members who rated their experience working with remodeling professionals in 12 categories ranging from architects, and interior designers to contractors and other residential remodeling professionals. Design award winners' work was the most popular among the community of 11 million monthly users, also known as “Houzzers,” who saved more than 124 million professional images of home interiors and exteriors.

“Wow, we (HP Builders, Inc) are truly honored to be recognized and appreciate every; project, every customer, every challenge and every obstacle through which some of the most beautiful spaces are created”. .

“Houzz provides homeowners with an in-depth, 360-degree view of building, remodeling and design professionals through images of their work, reviews and an opportunity to interact with them directly in the Houzz community,” said Liza Hausman, vice president of community. “We're delighted to recognize HP Builders, Inc among our “Best Of” professionals for exceptional customer service as judged by our community of homeowners and design enthusiasts who are actively remodeling and decorating their homes.”

With Houzz, homeowners can identify not only the top-rated professionals like HP Builders, Inc, but also those whose work matches their own aspirations for their home. Homeowners can also evaluate professionals by contacting them directly on the Houzz platform, asking questions about their work and evaluating their responses to questions from others in the Houzz community.

About HP Builders, Inc

We specialize in renovation whether it is for your home, restaurant or office. Renovation work is tricky and by accepting this fact and working together with the owner, architect, and tradesmen each space becomes beautifully intimate, this is who we are and what we do”

About Houzz

Houzz (http://www.houzz.com) is a leading online platform for home remodeling, providing inspiration, information, ‘advice and support for homeowners and home improvement professionals through its website and mobile applications. Houzz features the largest residential design database in the world, articles written by design experts, product recommendations, a vibrant community powered by social tools, and information on more than 1.5 million remodeling and design professionals worldwide who can help turn ideas into reality. @houzz_inc

