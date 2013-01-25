Conservatory Outlet and its Dealers Show Their Support For FIT Show Gala Dinner

Wakefield fabrication and installation firm Conservatory Outlet will not only be exhibiting at the forthcoming FIT Show but they will also be well represented at the FIT Show Gala Dinner after booking more tables than any other exhibitor or attending company.

Representatives from existing Network Dealers including conservatory, double glazing window and doors experts West Yorkshire Windows, Mid Wales Windows, Greenway Home Improvements, 5 Star Windows, Permaframe, Hazlemere, Eden Windows, Mitchell Glass and EAS Windows have all confirmed their attendance at the event; with some spaces reserved for a number of imminent new arrivals to the dealership.

Double glazing suppliers Conservatory Outlet were keen to show their support for the Gala Dinner as Managing Director Matthew Glover is the principle organiser of the FIT Show, plus it provides them with a unique setting where they can cement and form relationships with customers new and old, all in one location.

Taking place on Wednesday 17th April and hosted by TV Personality Ed Byrne, the FIT Show Gala Dinner will be held in the Telford International Centre's ‘Ironbridge Suite' giving exhibitors the ideal opportunity to unwind and network after a hard couple of days on the exhibition floor.

It will be a black tie affair and include a champagne reception, casino, banquet, live band and giant Scalextric track for those with F1 aspirations. The winners of the Master Fitter Challenge and the Sales Professional of the Year will also be announced, where prizes up to £20,000 will be given away.

