International Society for Animal Rights Seeks Volunteers

International Society for Animal Rights (ISAR) is seeking volunteers to help end devocalization (cutting the vocal cords of dogs and cats).

As a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit, ISAR can't lobby for or against the enactment of legislation, but they can support those who will fight for legislation to end devocalization in the United States.

An ISAR volunteer need only identify at least one sympathetic legislator, provide him or her with the material contained on ISAR's Stop Devocalization Now website—especially ISAR's Model Anti-Devocalization Statute. And then encourage the legislator to solicit co-sponsors in support of the Model Statute.

Once the bill is introduced and assigned to a committee, ISAR volunteers should identify sympathetic members of that committee and seek their support for the bill.

On its website, ISAR has provided a lengthy Table of Contents for "Get Political for Animals and Win the Laws They Need" (http://www.stopdevocalizationnow.org/law_and_legislation_lobby.html.) This book contains detailed information and instructions about how to lobby on behalf of animals.

If you are interested in joining ISAR in this important crusade please email Susan Dapsis at contact(at)isaronline(dot)org.

