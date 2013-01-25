Global Diesel and Gas Generator Market to hit $16.5 billion by 2016 Reveals Report Buyer

Diesel and gas generator market driven by development of next-generation generators

The world diesel and gas generator market will hit $16.5 billion by 2016 says the report Global Diesel and Gas Generator Market 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing concern over the energy deficit.

The diesel and gas generator market has also been witnessing the development of next-generation generators. However, the need to comply with government regulations and guidelines could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.

