Tempest Elite Marketing Launches Mobile Friendly Website

Tempest Elite Marketing have launched a new website to celebrate 2013 and better demonstrate the company's services and plans for the coming year.

Managing director of Tempest Elite Marketing, Qaysar Bhatti explains: “From listening to feedback from users of our original site, we discovered that they felt that there wasn't enough content in the site. We weren't going into as much detail about our services and how they can benefit future clients. The new format allows more content but is clear and easy to navigate.”

Tempest Elite Marketing's new site features content including a services page, FAQs, a question & answer session with managing director Qaysar Bhatti, an updated mission statement and expansion plans for 2013. There are more easily accessible links to the company's social media accounts, including a new Pinterest page. “We wanted our content to be free of marketing jargon, as we want anyone to be able to access the website, whether they are potential clients, suppliers or business partners,” says Qaysar Bhatti. “Our strength as a direct marketing company lies in communication, so we want the company website to reflect this by being clear and informative.”

Visit the site: http://www.tempestelitemarketing.co.uk/

A key concern for the new website was to make it 'mobile-friendly'. According to research by Google, 72% of mobile users consider it important that a website is easy to use on a mobile, while 55% of users claim that a frustrating experience with a mobile site damages their image of a brand.

Tempest Elite Marketing's website has been designed so that the layout is simple to read when viewed from a mobile site. The size of the text was taken into consideration, so that information is easy to read on a small screen. Loading time on a smartphone is limited to a maximum of 5 seconds, and the buttons are large enough for use with a touchscreen; both factors considered important by Search Engine Watch in the article '72% of Consumers Want Mobile-Friendly Sites: Google Research'. To simplify the browsing process, scrolling has been limited to vertical and the page borders fit the mobile screen.

“The new website more clearly defines our vision and our ambitions for the coming year,” says Tempest Elite Marketing MD Qaysar Bhatti. “We are looking to establish an international presence, especially in light of our expansion plans, and I believe that the website will help achieve this.”

Tempest Elite Marketing is based in Kingston-upon-Hull. Established in 2011, the company provides outsourced direct marketing and sales solutions for national organisations.

