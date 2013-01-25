Archeon Responds Rapidly to AMA Code Changes

Archeon customers successfully implemented use of Evaluation and Management (E&M) codes without disruption to their regular business.

Archeon customers successfully implemented use of Evaluation and Management (E&M) codes without disruption to their regular business. The implementation was accomplished by the collaboration of customers and Archeon staff in adapting to what seemed to be the rapid onset of these changes. E&M is a medical billing process that practicing doctors in the United States must use to be reimbursed by Medicare, Medicaid programs, or private insurance for patient encounters.

Working within a tight timetable, Archeon embarked on a path to develop a hybrid system for customers that incorporated familiar and new components in a more user friendly version. Archeon was successful in designing new screens to allow providers to clearly view, in real-time, encounter changes. Additionally, a log holding vital information was made available to customers. This log captures relevant E&M data at time of actual billing as well as the actual code billed, thus allowing customers an internal audit function.

About Archeon, Inc.

Archeon, Inc. was incorporated in the State of Indiana in November, 2005. It is a Value Added Reseller (VAR) of the MedInformatix Complete Electronic Health Record software product; the sole provider of the Behavioral Health Module. It is a fully owned, for-profit subsidiary of Aspire Indiana and was initially formed to market and support the Psychiatric EMR Module developed in collaboration with MedInformatix. In addition to offering a fully integrated EMR product, Archeon also offers technology services that complement the original purpose. Tele-psychiatry service allows for secure remote connections between clients and providers in stunning high definition. Research efforts tap into their behavioral health extraction model to offer accurate and meaningful insight into the data collected in our EMR. This gives the opportunity to customers and potential consumers of data to connect in a HIPAA compliant manner.

About Aspire Indiana

Aspire Indiana is a private nonprofit organization that provides therapy, recovery and employment services to people living with behavioral and mental health disorders, addictions and substance abuse. Aspire offer services to families and individuals of all ages at eleven locations conveniently located throughout Central Indiana, including Madison, Hamilton, and Boone, Counties and Washington and Pike Townships in Marion County.

