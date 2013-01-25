Baby Shower Experts Predict a Flood of Baby Showers for 2013

Baby Shower experts Shower My Baby predict a flood of baby showers due to Kate and Williams royal baby being born later this year

Over the past decade the previously American custom of a Baby Shower Party before the birth of a child has firmly established itself as the norm in the UK.

Baby Showers only started to become an established UK custom about a decade ago when entrepreneurs like Stephanie Tiley, a mum of four who attended a baby shower in the USA created what is thought to be the first dedicated baby shower company in the UK named Shower my Baby. Once the public were introduced to the idea on TV and radio, well known British soaps like East Enders and Coronation Street had baby showers in their story lines and the custom here took hold.

This event is where mum's best friend or family arrange a party with baby shower decorations and gifts to make mum to-be-feel special a few weeks before the birth. The decorations tend to be baby themed, special baby and parenting games are played and gifts are ‘showered' on the expectant mum.

With Kate and William's royal baby due in July this year all eyes are on what sort of Baby Shower Kate will receive. With Kate's parents background in the party supply business most are expecting a fun and memorable Baby Shower for her this year. Public interest in all things concerning the couple and their baby is expected to heighten as the year progresses. With a royal seal of approval Baby Showers are expected to cement their place as part of the British way of life.

Every week in glossy magazines it is common to read about celebrities holding glamorous and ever more elaborate Baby Showers. However, for most British people attending a Baby Shower the most important thing is show mum-to-be how much she is loved as a person. It is an exciting and worrying time for many expectant mums, especially if it's her first baby, so love, words of advice and making her feel special is the real goal of the occasion.

With all the heavy rain fall and devastating floods in the news in recent months, expect happier and even more showers, Baby Showers that is, for 2013.

