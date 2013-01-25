Fuelfighter - Home Heating Oil Prices Socialise

FuelFighter Announces New Facebook App Offering Instant Quotes to their Customers

FuelFighter, one of the UK's leading boilerjuice suppliers, is delighted to announce the addition of a new Facebook application to its customer service portfolio. The Cumbria based online supplier will now offer customers instant quotes via the power of social media, following in the footsteps of their countrywide push to offer their low home heating oil prices to more and more of the country.

Speaking about this new development, FuelFighter's Robert Copp added: “We are excited about being able to offer this extra way of aquiring your home heating oil quote and are already working on some other aspects that should also benefit our customers.” It is the companies aim to be able to offer low cost but high quality heating oil to as many people up and down the country as possible and as more than half the country's population is on Facebook, this tool gives a great option for customers to gain a quick and easy quote for home heating oil.

Order Early to Avoid Problems

With the cold continuing and heavy snow warnings across the UK, it is also recommended to stay at home unless absolutely necessary. With this will likely come higher heating bills, so it is recommended that home-owners stock up on boilerjuice in order to last throughout the cold weather. With heavy snow and ice, deliveries can get stuck and turn around without even reaching their destination, so it is recommended not to leave ordering until the last minute.

With record energy prices, the cost of gas heating has risen, forcing more and more into fuel poverty. Home heating oil prices can be substantially lower than the gas equivalent and offer an alternative to the big energy companies, especially in rural areas. FuelFighter has set out its aim to offer heating oil to the whole country and has been expanding its operations into the south of England and the Midlands with this aim in mind.

About FuelFighter

Cumbria based FuelFighter is a premium supplier of heating oil throughout the UK. The company has been embarking on expansion plans to offer their low home heating oil prices to new areas such as the South of England. FuelFighter uses carefully vetted independent suppliers across the country to make certain that your boilerjuice will reach you as soon as possible.

