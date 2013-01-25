Contemporary Heaven Showroom Celebrates First Anniversary

The Hitchin based Contemporary Heaven Showroom celebrates one year of being open to the public.

The first Contemporary Heaven Showroom, which is based in the town of Hitchin in Hertfordshire, now celebrates its first year of being fully open to the public. Although the Contemporary Heaven website has been trading for many years, this Showroom is the first place where customers can physically look at and purchase the products.

After having many requests from online customers to view products in person, the Showroom plan was started. Finding a suitable location for the Showroom was a huge hurdle and in the end, the Contemporary Heaven Showroom was opened beneath the manufacturing facility and offices, merging everything into one large operation.

The Showroom itself was designed to be light and contemporary in style, with lots of space, high ceilings and minimalist attitudes. Displaying a wide array of wall mirrors, wall clocks, time zone clocks, wall lights and photo frames, the walls of the showroom are laid out in deliberate sections, grouping particular categories or design brands together.

On specially designed display surfaces, many more products have been arranged. Kitchen items on display from brands such as Casa Bugatti, Joseph Joseph, Koziol and Umbra include kettles, toasters, kitchen timers, fruit bowls, chopping boards and novelty accessories. In another area, handmade glassware from LSA has been arranged alongside barware accessories from brands like Balvi and Reflects. Bathroom scales, MP3 docks, novelty Fred ice cube trays and cookie cutters form another display, along with various gadgets and gift ideas.

Prominent items in the Showroom include the likes of Carrol Boyes African styled home accessories, Svaja handmade art glass vases and bowls and an arrangement of the Blomus stainless steel home accessory range. The lighting area has been specially designed with a lowered ceiling for displaying pendant lights and includes a Kartell lighting display. Table lamps and floor standing lamps are also on show, including designer branded lights from Kartell, Kundalini, Massive Philips, Sompex and Leitmotiv. The soft home section is rather large and has on display some of the most stunning rugs and cushions from Dreamweavers, Katrina Hampton, Nourison Rugs and Zaida.

During the last year, the Contemporary Heaven Showroom has served customers from varied locations. There is a local customer base, but because of the internet, customers have travelled from wide distances to view the products. The five best sellers in the Showroom so far are Dreamweavers Spiky Cushions, the J Me Cozy Remote Tidy, Roco Verre Retro Leather Coasters, Koziol Silk Acrylic Placemats and Dreamweavers Pebble Cushions.

About the Company

Contemporary Heaven is a Hertfordshire based retailer and manufacturer with online outlets in the UK, Holland, France, Germany, Poland and the US. They are a subsidiary of Roco Verre LTD which has been in existence for more than 15 years, supplying a range of home accessories to retailers, businesses and individuals. Their range of home accessories includes modern clocks, custom time zone clocks, personalised school clocks, coasters and placemats, unusual wall mirrors, storage solutions, contemporary lighting, bathroom accessories, barware and much more.

For more information, visit http://www.contemporaryheaven.co.uk

Contact Details:

Roco Verre Ltd

Contemporary Heaven Division

68 Wilbury Way

Hitchin

Herts

Ph.: 44 (0)1462 451199

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10352636.htm