Asianet-Pakistan, Premier Press Release Distributor, Starts 2013 byOoffering Guaranteed Publication in Over 60 Leading Websites in MENA, Africa, Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Asianet-Pakistan offers guaranteed publication in over sixty leading websites in Middle East and North Africa (MENA), Africa, Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Press releases distributed by Asianet-Pakistan reach the news rooms of all major newspapers, magazines, professional and industry publications as well as interested individual journalists.

Asianet-Pakistan works closely with clients in preparing the circuits, which tailored specifically for the individual needs and preferences of the clients. Translations can significantly increase the effectiveness of press releases to the vernacular media and AsiaNet-Pakistan offers professional translations of press releases.

In addition to working with the world's largest press release services including PR Newswire, Marketwire and Globe Newswire, Asianet-Pakistan also provides cost effective PR distribution services to many national commercial and non-profit organisations.

Asianet-Pakistan is also part of the Asianet consortium of Asian news agencies being managed by the Australian Associated Press (AAP)

AsiaNet-Pakistan is also one of the region's largest digital editorial content distributor services. The company is involved in electronic dissemination and marketing of the editorial to international data bases, think tanks, universities and research institutions. Working with the world's largest content databases and vendors, Asianet-Pakistan provides global reach and impact to 200 leading newspapers, news agencies, magazines and journals from over 20 countries.

