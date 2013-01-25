Mobile Devices' Technology Chosen by Bouygues Telecom and Sierra Wireless for the Development of the 3G Telematics USB Device for PSA's New Peugeot Connect Apps Service

Mobile Devices announced today that Bouygues Telecom and Sierra Wireless have chosen Mobile Devices' technology for the development of the Peugeot Connect Apps' 3G USB device and CloudConnect as a major part of the back office infrastructure for the new Peugeot 208.

Running Mobile Devices' Morpheus3 OS, an Open Telematics Operating System, the USB device is a complete telematics unit: it incorporates a Sierra Wireless AirPrime 3G module, GPS positioning, an accelerometer, enough memory to store the entire map of 17 European countries, a navigation engine that supports interaction with the other applications and an ARM11 processor for advanced processing capabilities in a small, easy-to-use device.

Once plugged in the USB slot of the dashboard, the USB device enables driver-centric services, providing useful information in real-time such as location of service stations and fuel prices, traffic, parking, tourist spots, weather, POIs and more… Intelligent and intuitive, these applications use data such as current speed, mileage, autonomy or GPS location to provide relevant information in real time.

Bouygues Telecom and Sierra Wireless selected Mobile Devices for its expertise in building a telematics device based on its open Operating System, a smart communication protocol and CloudConnect – a communication server able to handle massive growth in connections and in the number of service providers.

“Peugeot's launch of a Morpheus-based connected service platform for the 208 clearly demonstrates Mobile Devices' leadership and position as a pioneer in the telematics industry,” said Aaron Solomon, CEO of Mobile Devices.

The range of specially designed connected applications is now available for unlimited use in 17 countries and new apps will be added in Spring 2013. Drivers of Peugeot 208 will be able to manage their subscription, service and software updates from within the vehicle.

In addition to providing the Operating System, Mobile Devices also supply the “companion software” for updates and new applications download as well as the device management platform.

About Mobile Devices: With Morpheus3, Mobile Devices delivers the leading telematics OS and its SDK together with a wide range of devices and solutions targeting both the consumer and fleet markets and enabling a marketplace for telematics services. Mobile Devices is also a leading provider of next generation connected navigation devices such as Munic, their new driver assistant also running Morpheus 3 OS and whose Marketplace is also built on CloudConnect. For further information contact Thomas Hallauer, marketing director, email thomas(at)mobile-devices(dot)com or visit http://www.mobile-devices.com and http://www.munic.fr



