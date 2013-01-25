mp technology announces partnership with Vaadin in Switzerland

mp technology, Zürich, is proud to announce its partnership with Vaadin Ltd, the Turku based Finnish company behind the open source web application technology Vaadin. The partnership will enable mp technology to further extend its local Vaadin development and consulting services and to offer Certified Vaadin Training Courses in Switzerland.

mp technology's customers in the financial services, insurance and retail industries will directly benefit from the new solution partnership as Vaadin offers them a highly productive approach to the implementation of user-friendly enterprise web applications.

Vaadin is an open source web application technology for developing Rich Internet Applications in Java. Along with much easier development, Vaadin provides a beautiful and fluent desktop-like user experience on the web. Vaadin can be integrated with existing systems on the server side and runs in all standard web browsers on the client side, including mobile devices.

“Vaadin changed the way we develop web applications for our enterprise customers. The framework gives us a solid foundation and powerful UI components – they make the development process far more efficient and flexible and give us more time to concentrate on the business needs of our customers„ said Patrick Pfister, Managing Partner at mp technology. “Partnering with Vaadin Ltd. is a great opportunity for us to support our customers in their web application development projects”.

About mp technology

mp technology is specialized in the design and development of software for innovative B2C and B2B Internet, backend and mobile solutions, as well as consulting services in software architecture, IT security, performance and mobile services. For further information, see http://www.mptechnology.ch.

About Vaadin

Vaadin Ltd is the company behind the open source Vaadin application development tools. The development tools are used by more than 25 000 Java developers in more than 170 countries to build Rich Internet Applications. For further information on Vaadin tools and services, see http://www.vaadin.com.

