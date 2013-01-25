Magrini Launch 'Breeze' High Chair

Magrini are pleased to announce the launch of their latest high chair offering, the Magrini Breeze High Chair.

This new high chair is a stylish addition to Magrini's expanding commercial high chairs range and successfully combines design, convenience, durability and safety.

The Breeze is a light-weight high chair weighing less than 3.9kg. The high chairs stack up to eight high for easy storage and the front-load stacking design eliminates the need for up and over lifting.

The Breeze high chair pushes up to the table to enable the smallest guests to join the meal as well as conserving valuable aisle space in restaurants.

Manufactured in the UK, the Breeze is constructed from durable and recyclable HDPE plastic, which is both hygienic and easy to clean. It's high quality, solid moulded-in colour finish will not peel or flake.

Safety remains an integral element of this latest design and the Breeze high chair features a permanent T-bar for intrinsic safety as well as an adjustable, instant-release buckle. This restaurant high chair has also been constructed in line with strict European safety standards, ensuring maximum confidence and peace of mind.

Marketing Manager Amanda Grove said “We are really excited about adding the Breeze high chair to our expanding range. Initial feedback has already been very positive, with our customers loving the chair's ability to combine function and durability with style"

