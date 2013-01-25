Heavy UK snow doesn't deter the dedicated Boundary Bathrooms staff

With the recent heavy snow across the country causing disruption in a wide area, Boundary Bathrooms were hard hit at their Colne location. Despite the few centimetres of snow, icy conditions and a wide range of school closings and transport cancellations all of the staff due in work managed to make it in, even though some of them had to do a bit of walking down the slippery streets.

Neil Dent, managing director of Boundary Bathrooms, gushed about the dedication of the Boundary Bathrooms staff, “It shows us that we have some very committed staff, and we're incredibly proud of that. It's easy for people to see a lot snow out of their window first thing in the morning and decide to climb back in bed instead, but our staff didn't let that deter them and all of them tried their best to get into work. If they end up being a bit late that's understandable, we can say at least they made it in, but the majority of our staff managed to get in on time.“

When asked if staff are taking a risk by trying to get in during bad weather Neil had this to say, “We didn't think the snow was bad enough for staff to not even attempt getting into work, most of them live locally and can walk if their car and local transport is out of action. One missed day due to bad weather can cost the economy millions, which is no something we want in these troubled times. Of course, if the snow was blocking them from even getting out of their front door then that would be different, but no doubt some of the staff would give it a try!”

With cold weather usually come a variety of illnesses like coughs, colds and the dreaded flu. Showroom manager Helen Seed mentioned one employee who struggled through the snow while he was ill, “Aarron, one of our showroom lads, came in with a terrible cough and cold. He wasn't looking brilliant, and given the snow outside I sent him home to get some much needed rest. We don't want to run our staff into the ground when they're already down there, but we appreciate the dedication that Aarron showed.”

It's safe to say that the staff at Boundary Bathrooms are highly dedicated to providing a great service and not ending up having customers ringing or emailing with no answer. The transport department weren't able to make every delivery, but they tried their best to get goods to the majority of customers.

