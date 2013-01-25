Inskincosmedics proudly introduces the new emerginC Scientific Organics Water Lilly Radiant Recovery Mask into Australian salons

EmerginC is proud to introduce the new Water Lilly Radiant Recovery Mask into all Scientific Organic in-salon treatments. Created specifically to calm, soothe, clarify and hydrate the skin after peels, extractions, microdermabrasion's, IPL and laser treatments, the white clay mask is designed for all skin types and especially effective on sensitive skins.

EmerginC is proud to launch the new Water Lilly Radiant Recovery Mask into it's increasingly growing stable of cosmeceutical masks in the Scientific Organics range. Created specifically to calm, soothe, clarify and hydrate the skin after peels, extractions, microdermabrasion's, IPL and laser treatments, the white clay mask is designed for all skin types and especially effective on sensitive skins.

Water Lily an aquatic flower that is proven to be wonderfully nourishing and soothing is one of the mask's main ingredients. Other active ingredients include Collodial Oatmeal; derived from finely ground oats and boiled to extract colloidal material oat phenols are known to generate potent soothing and antioxidant properties. Hyaluronic Acid, which works by binding water molecules up to 1000 times its weight, helps keep the skin hydrated, supple and smooth. Widely documented and known as the ‘first aid plant' Aloe has highly soothing properties, which rapidly calm red or irritated skin and help restore moisture loss. Green Tea a main staple in many of emerginC cosmeceutical products contains polyphenols, a class of bioflavonoid with high antioxidant properties which approx. 200 times more effective antioxidant than vitamin D is also an effective antibacterial and calming agent.

The mask is now integral component of all Scientific Organics treatment delivered emerginC spas, medi spas and salons nationwide. For treatment information contact Inskincosmedics on 02 9712 8188 or visit http://www.inskincosmedics.com



