Paris—An Overlooked Market for Beginning Models?

Former international high fashion model Kim Luret has released a new book called How to Model In Paris, in which she details why Paris can be a great market for the beginning model.

The book is based on Ms. Luret's three decade-long fashion industry career, which includes 12 years as a top high fashion model on the runways of Paris, New York and Milan. She has worked directly with such iconic designers as Giorgio Armani, Christian Dior, Karl Lagerfeld, Gianni Versace, Calvin Klein, Yves Saint Laurent and others.

“Oftentimes models just starting out in their careers feel that Paris is an intimidating market they should approach only after they've built up their experience elsewhere,” said Ms. Luret, currently an international model scout for a Paris model agency. "But the truth is French clients are often looking for that fresh new face, that never-before-seen model they can discover and bring out for their next campaign. So beginning models really can get their start here."

The latest title in the Kim Luret Modeling Success Series, How to Model In Paris contains a great deal of practical advice for models and aspiring models wishing to break into the Paris modeling market. It covers a variety of different topics, including some best practices for working with Paris modeling agencies, what a model should expect when first arriving in Paris, modeling agency fees and taxes, the art of working with Paris photographers to improve a model's book, and much more.

How to Model In Paris is available for free download in Amazon's Kindle Store January 25 - 26, 2013 after which it returns to its normal pricing.

"The fact is Paris is the fashion model's mecca. Without question it is the world's fashion capital, the city with the best photographers, the best designers, the most style and creativity. One enters Paris 'green' and unsure and before long exits with a kind of style and elegance—that 'je ne sais quoi'—that models really don't develop anywhere else."

How to Model In Paris is the latest title in the Kim Luret Modeling Success Series of books, which include the following additional titles:

How to Find the Best Model Agency

How to Become A Model

About Kim Luret

Former high fashion model Kim Luret is the author of The Kim Luret Modeling Success Series, available exclusively in Amazon's Kindle Store. Each title in the series is designed to give specific, real world advice to both working and aspiring models. She currently lives and works in Paris, France.

Kim Luret Bio: http://howtobecomeamodelsecrets.com/Kim/Kim_Bio_2013a.pdf

See Kim Luret show videos here: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0jGWxHAh000

See related release here: http://www.prweb.com/releases/modeling-in-Paris-2013/01/prweb10351010.htm

