New Partnership Enables Real Estate Available to Provide an Easy Search for Homes Anywhere in the USA

RealEstateAvailable.com, a sister company to the popular Tenant File Property Management Software, has teamed up with a leading worldwide real estate search engine to provide a powerful search for available real estate. With this capability, Real Estate Available is expanding its reach to all homebuyers looking for real estate and homes available now.

Real Estate Available provides the end-user with an easy way to find homes for sale in any state. This site was created by the company behind the popular Tenant File Property Management Software, enabling it to use the resources and large customer base already established.

With top search rankings in Google for 'available real estate' and other terms, the REA site is becoming a favorite for home seekers. Visitors to the site can click on any state listed or on a map, which will take them to a description of the climate, resources, and other features found in that state, plus a look at the statistics of the largest city in their selection, including the number of homes for sale, and the number recently sold.

Additionally there is a hot map of all available real estate listings in the largest city, and a link to the next 5 largest cities. The visitor can also easily search by entering a city of their choice and limit the result to their choice of bedrooms and bathrooms.

On the right side of each state display, there is a list of the top real estate agents for the state. Many of these listings come from the Tenant File user base of real estate agents, property management agents, and realtors. All listings include contact information, a brief description, website, and email address.

Wayne Gathright, CEO, expressed, "I am really honored that our partner decided to work with us to provide a powerful home search with a great user experience. We look forward to expanding the 'available' line to apartments, commercial real estate and land sales as well."

