Phoenix Vehicle Wrap Company Collects 32 Winter Coats for Needy

1st Impressions Truck Lettering, a car wrap shop in Phoenix, completes its First Annual Coat Drive to help homeless this winter

1st Impressions Truck Lettering, a car wrap shop in Phoenix, collected 32 coats to try and make those in need warmer this winter. It has been freezing and in the high 20's the past few nights in Phoenix and the surrounding area.

For those in the local community that are less fortunate, it is very difficult to make ends meet and have the necessities to get by. Among these needs are clothing to get through the cold winter, which prompted 1st Impressions to hold its First Annual Coat Drive.

1st Impressions owner Dan Deary collected coats for weeks and decided to reach out to his customers, friends, family members and vendors to ask for additional donations.

“Everyone who thinks Arizona is warm all the time is wrong. It gets darn cold at night,” Deary says. “For some, having a warm coat will be the best and only Christmas present they may get this year so I'm honored to help in any way that I can. It's very rewarding to be able do even a small part to help those most in need and it's a good feeling to see the folks really step up to help us in our effort — 32 people won't worry as much about the cold weather this winter.”

1st Impressions would like to extend special thanks to all their vendors, friends and customers who helped, especially Jaime Carpenter and staff at Phoenix based Amurvel Physical Therapy who accounted for almost 50% of the coats collected.

The blankets were donated to Saint Vincent De Paul for distribution to the most needy. This was the first year of the drive and 1st Impressions expects to have a much larger collection next year.

About 1st Impressions Truck Lettering

Founded in 1994, 1st Impressions Truck Lettering provides car wraps, truck wraps and nearly any vehicle wrap possible including vans, buses, even tractor trailers with a very high focus on detail and quality workmanship. 1st Impressions is the only USAG and 3M Certified Vehicle Wrap Company in Phoenix and one of a limited number in the entire state. They are an A+ rate BBB company. 1st Impressions Truck Lettering offers free pickup and delivery service, onsite installation, expedited fleet service, a convenient location and a team of experts dedicated to service needs.

1st Impressions Truck Lettering

345 North 15th Avenue

Phoenix, AZ 85007

Phone: (602) 253-3332

Fax: (602) 253-4860

Email: info(at)1stImpressions(dot)com

Website: 1stimpressions.com

Facebook: facebook.com/1stImpressionsTruckLettering

Google+: plus.google.com/104317718127777803411

Linkedin: linkedin.com/company/1st-impressions-truck-lettering

Hours of Operation

Monday – Friday: 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM

